America is Not a Democracy

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the REPUBLIC for which it stands..."

The United States of America is not a democracy. The United States of America is not even a democratic republic.

The United States of America is a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC. Every time Joe Biden or any other liberal talks about "saving our democracy", they are flat wrong about our system of government. It is embarrassing that the President complains of "threats to our democracy" because he clearly does not know what our political system is. It is time for all Americans to recognize and understand our beautiful Constitutional Republic.

A democracy is based on mob rule and not based on the rule of law. By definition, democracies are unstable forms of government because the attitude toward the law is that the will of the majority is supreme and without restraint. Democracies are the tyranny of the mob and always end in anarchy.

A republic respects the rule of law. The people elect representatives who take an oath to the Constitution. In a republic, individuals and minorities have inherent rights that cannot be voted away by a vote of the majority.

The United States cannot be a democracy unless we rewrite or abandon the Constitution or illegally function as a democracy by ignoring the Constitution. Democracies collapse when the mob votes itself money and the public treasury fails. As John Adams said, "There was never a democracy yet that did not commit suicide."

In a democracy, the government grants rights; in a republic, the government protects rights.

Our Founders gave us a remarkable gift with a Constitution that protects individual rights against the mob. It is up to us to regift our beautiful system of government to our successors.