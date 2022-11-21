Political

Kudos to Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure wants Christmas movies to feature moms, pops and kids, and for this she is being blasted by homosexual activists and Christian bashers in Hollywood. She has been called a "bigot," "rude and hurtful." And apparently she is guilty of the worst sin of them all, for using "tradition as a guise for exclusion."

All customs and traditions are based on exclusion. In February, we celebrate Black History Month, a time of celebration that excludes everyone who is not black. In March, we celebrate St. Patrick's Day, a time of celebration that excludes everyone who is not Irish. We just got finished celebrating Veteran's Day, excluding all non-Veterans.

Isn't this what diversity is all about?

Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus, and it therefore excludes the celebration of all other religions. Christmastime is also a special time of the year for families, for children, in particular.

Now it is a fact of nature that homosexual acts are incapable of reproduction, and therefore homosexuals are denied the opportunity to naturally create a family. Does that mean that homosexuals cannot celebrate Christmas? Of course not. Celibate priests cannot naturally create a family either, but they certainly celebrate Christmas.

Everyone can celebrate Christmas, but no one has the right to hijack the holiday to promote their own agenda. It's time gay activists showed more respect for traditional moral values and stopped with the vitriol against practicing Christians like Candace Cameron Bure.