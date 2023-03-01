Religious

Amidst Resurgence of Faith-Based Films Like 'Jesus Revolution,' 'The Jesus Film' and MegaVoice Partnership Stands the Test of Time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As interest in faith-based films and TV shows grow thanks to the recent popularity of productions like 'Jesus Revolution' and 'The Chosen,' MegaVoice celebrates the enduring impact of their partnership with Jesus Film Project.



The Jesus Film was released in 1979. Filmed on location in Israel at authentic biblical sites, this inspirational drama and commercial success retells the life of Christ. In 1981, Campus Crusade for Christ founder Bill Bright created Jesus Film Project to distribute the film more widely.

Since then, the film has been translated into over 1,000 languages (including 10 different sign languages), and 235 more translations are in progress, making it the most translated film in history! MegaVoice, the vanguard of solar-powered audio and video Bibles for the past 35 years, has helped distribute 'The Jesus Film' to millions of people around the world who need hope and direction.



Thanks to Jesus Film Project's generosity in sharing their resources, MegaVoice includes 'The Jesus Film' audio on approximately half of the devices they distribute. Tom Meiner, who serves as COO of Jesus Film Project, said,



"We are excited to see the gospel continue to reach the ends of the earth. This task is way beyond any of us, but Jesus Film Project is blessed to partner for many years with MegaVoice in what God is doing around the world. We produce Jesus-centered products, but we need like-minded and skilled organizations like MegaVoice to provide the means for those products to be shared. Without their players, we wouldn't be able to give millions the opportunity to hear and see Jesus speak their language."



About MegaVoice:

Millions around the world still don't have access to a Bible they can engage with because of language barriers, physical disabilities, or limited literacy. We create access solutions for these unique contexts. Through solar-powered audio and video Bibles and our massive content library, we equip our Partners to show up for the people they serve. MegaVoice can help you reach the least of us.



