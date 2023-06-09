Letters to the Editor

Repent Over Pride

My 13-year-old daughter and I walked into a dollar tree this afternoon to find a “pride” display at the end of an aisle. We talked about the display and what it meant. How it went against GOD’s standards. The standards he has set for us.

I’m so happy my daughter is choosing to follow GOD’s standards by getting baptized this Sunday. There are many that will accuse Christians of judging the ”pride” campaign and not accepting their lifestyle. Well, that’s not the case.

GOD set the standards and he will be the judge of our sins, not man. It’s our obligation to repent of our sins, not celebrate them. I repent about something every day because I’m not perfect.

Praying for me and my shortcomings shows me more love than dedicating a month to them and celebrating.

So forgive me if I choose not to celebrate your sin, I wouldn’t expect you to celebrate mine.