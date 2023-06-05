Letters to the Editor

The Colorful City of Charleston, South Carolina's Holy City

The colorful City of Charleston, South Carolina's Holy City; is wonderful to visit throughout the year. Its colorful Botanical gardens, Beaches, nightlife, colorful history, and glorious Downtown has drawn people to its city from around the country and around the world thru the years. But one Tourist attraction stands on its own as a Classic Charleston awesome Historic site and landmark---the beautiful Charleston Custom House. The People of Greenville County should make a trip down to Charleston to tour this Low-country edifice soon.

The US Customs House in the City of Charleston is truly a Historic site in the Holy City. Located in historic Charleston, it has been around for some time. Construction began on the edifice in 1853 and went on during the Civil War. The Custom House was struck by shells during the bombardment of Charleston during the Civil War, but in 1870 work was resumed on the building and it was completed nine years later in 1879.

A Custom House in a Metropolitan coastal area was traditionally a Building housing the offices of a government whose officials oversaw the functions associated with importing and exporting goods into and out of a country. It was a Building that collected customs duties on imported goods coming into the country's coastal city.

The US Customs House in Charleston is located at 200 East Bay Street in the Historic downtown area near the Battery. This building truly is an elegant and refined edifice in the City of Charleston. It is the Holy City's building likened to the South Carolina State House that is located in Columbia. The building still is a tourism asset to the City of Charleston.

The exterior has not changed since the building was erected, and in the year 1906, a new heating system was installed replacing the original stove and coal grates. The building was saved in 1968 with demolition when the ceiling was restored. And the second-floor courtroom was restored in the 1990s. Between 2000 and 2011 projects included door and plaster restoration, and windows refinishing.

Today the building is used for outdoor concerts and other city events. I could remember I attended Two Charleston Symphony Orchestra events outside the Custom House some time ago. On May 24th, 2019, I attended a Piccolo Spoleto Festival Tribute to Louis Armstrong. And on May 27th, 2022 I attended another Spoleto Festival the 'Sunset Serenade' outside the US Custom House which included classical hits selections by John Williams, George Gershwin, Georges Bizet, and more artists. The Annual Charleston Spoleto Festival is an annual visual and performance arts showcase at the Lowcountry. And every year this Festival features concerts outside the US Customs House.

The People of the City of Charleston should look on with pride at this very refined site that is in their Historic district. And people who tour the City of Charleston from Greenville and the Upstate in the near future should also make sure they walk inside and visit Charleston's Historic US Customs House. It is one of the Holy City's still going strong greatest Tourist attractions and happenings.

Steven Hawkins is a Freelance writer from Greenville SC. Since 2014 Hawkins has published Editorials for some of the Largest newspapers in South Carolina. In 2019 he collected a Book of all his Poems and editorials with AuthorHouse entitled "Letters from South Carolina." And on November 9th 2022 CBS affliate TV station WSPA Channel 7 Spartanburg SC Anchor Jack Roper announced his 44th Birthday Shout out and mentioned his work as an Freelance author on his show "Your Carolina."