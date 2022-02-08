Historical

Black History and Human Dignity for Life

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



February is "Black History Month" in America. In commemoration, we are "boots on the ground" today with a visit to the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson is also the seat of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization pending U.S. Supreme Court case dealing with the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that banned abortion operations after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.



We visit America's "Black History" today with hope ever rising in our hearts, for the human dignity of all Americans and all humanity, from the womb to the tomb, as we pray to end the injustices that sadly have taken place on the soil of our own country.

Meanwhile, with repentant and forgiving hearts, we give thanks for those who — past and present — are brave enough to fight for the freedom of all Americans.



As we present the AFPI "Medal of Freedom" to African American patriots in Jackson, let us remember that justice, in every decade and generation, does not come quickly; or easily.



For instance, for five decades, our nation lived with the consequences of the U.S. Supreme Court's separate but equal ruling. By God's grace, the Supreme Court eventually acknowledged and overturned that disastrous and immoral decision.



However, with the ruling in favor of legal abortion nearly five decades ago, the U.S. Supreme Court wrongly decided to strip states of their power to regulate women's health and protect the lives of the unborn.



HOW CAN THE DREAM SURVIVE IF WE MURDER OUR CHILDREN?



Could there be any greater injustice than robbing the lives of our nation's most vulnerable citizens – our unborn babies?



Today, the Court faces an opportunity to correct another egregious wrong. With the Dobbs VS Jackson case the US Supreme Court is now considering whether to overturn the ruling in favor of abortion that allows the killing of young innocent humans in the womb. America, now is the time to right this wrong.



"Truth crushed to earth shall rise again. -- William Cullen Bryant.



We pray that the Justices will not succumb to the predatory arguments that the SCOTUS's reputation relies upon taking the safe road no matter how wrong that road may be.



We pray that the Justices will follow the example of their predecessors who bravely struck down flawed legal precedent despite the loudest elements of public opinion demanding they do otherwise.



History has not always been kind to those who are willing to step out on a limb and fight for the dignity of all human lives, regardless of socioeconomic conditions; from the womb to the tomb. So today with our visit of America's Black History, we see and remember not only the wrongs. We celebrate human dignity, and build upon the victories as we right the injustices of abortion, skin color racism, and all crimes against humanity.



See Links of Interest:



The Moynihan Report

The Negro Family: The Case For National Action



MLK on the issue of RACE

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., One Blood



WE'RE NOT COLORBLIND

Creative Evangelist Alveda King: We're Not Color Blind



CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Meet the real critical race, the Human Race



LIFE AT ALL COSTS

An Anthology of Voices from 21st Century Black Prolife Leaders. The National Black Prolife Coalition (NBPC) is a network of prolife and pro-family organizations committed to ending abortion by restoring life, family and hope. We promote traditional family values from a biblical worldview with the goal.



BY WAY OF ANCIENT AFRICA, GREECE AND CALVARY

Evangelist Alveda King presents a Literary Analogue on both ancient and current tribal and cultural occurrences which continue to impact the spiritual, soulful, and physical state of the human race. Drawing from a collection of research from over four decades, in this new anthology, King seeks to shed new light on ancient mysteries.



Carter-Baker Panel Discussions Focus on Bipartisan Solutions to Election Reform



In closing, please watch my homemade video, me playing on my cellphone: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHlVf0bUhRg



Finally, my prayer today from the ground in Jackson, Mississippi, is this: May a Dobbs victory be an American standard; and another benevolent exception to the rule. Regardless of gestational age or skin color, let righteous justice prevail; for the one blood/one human race. God bless America.

About Alveda King:

Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and a Christian Evangelist She is founder of Speak for Life, Chairman Center for The American Dream -AFPI, and currently serves as a Fox News Channel contributor and is the host of "Alveda King's House" on Fox Nation; a former college professor; and a film and music veteran. Alveda is also a former Georgia State Legislator, college professor, a twice assigned Presidential appointee, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

