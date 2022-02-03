Guest Columnists

Black History and the American Dream

Black History is intricately interwoven into the American Dream. As patriots, co-designers, and guardians of our Nation, we must know, remember and share our history; for the present and for generations to come.



Every February, America acknowledges Black History Month. Consequently, a recurring debate emerges, the question being, "Why do we need to set aside this calendar occurrence?" My America First Policy Institute colleague Ken Blackwell gives a pertinent response: Black history is American history.



Meanwhile, today American life faces an ongoing, challenging, yet not insurmountable reality; purveyors of division constantly weaponize a false racial premise by equating racial identification to skin color, all in a cynical effort to divide our communities.





Of course, "skin color racism" has no scientific basis, nor is it relevant to the human persona. Nevertheless, the perpetrators of this dogma of division push even further toward a dangerously erroneous conclusion: America is the worst place for blacks and other minorities to live. This outlook is false and dangerous — and it betrays the very principles the greatest nation on earth was founded upon.



Where did the term "people of color" originate, anyway? All human pigmentation has some hue. Nobody's skin is the exact color of a sheet of copy paper or a lump of coal. When we continue to search for different euphemisms to define — and therefore box in — the black community, we overlook the simple scientific and spiritual truth that there is only one race, the human race.



While skin color may denote ethnic origins in some cases, skin color does not determine the "race" of the human species. To state the truth clearly, there is only one human race. By turning skin color into a lightning rod of division, we are turning a blind eye to the God-given gift of ethnicity. Far beyond skin color, the wonderful varieties of ethnic culture are beautifully reflected throughout humanity.



Perhaps my uncle, the patriot, and preacher Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream gives insight:

"I still have a dream. It is deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal."

Thankfully, a majority of Americans all across the country understand that the racial divisions being foisted on our young people are wrong. America's parents are waking up as they refuse to stand for this indoctrination.



This awakening is one reason why the liberals falsely representing the Critical Race Theory decision lost in some 2021 elections, as parents and students voted to ensure that American principles won out. Truth must be shouted from the rooftops in every decade and generation. In this sense, it is important for all Americans to deeply understand all of our history — the good, the bad, and the ugly — from the womb to the tomb.



"To define each of us by our race is nothing short of a denial of humanity." Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said.



The American Dream is built upon the idea of "cradle to grave" opportunity for all Americans — and this includes protecting life when it begins in the womb.



Further, the politically-charged effort to replace "equality" with "equity" is a grave threat to the American Dream. The shift to "equity" leads us away from the very words of our own founders, that "All men [humans, male and female] are created equal.



"...And hath made of one blood all nations of men [humans, male and female] for to dwell on all the face of the earth..." Acts 17:26 KJV



To legislate based on true equality means that we must treat all people the same, conferring equal moral value and human dignity on everyone regardless of ethnicity.



"Truth," said the poet William Cullen Bryant, "crushed to earth shall rise again." These words are an inspiration because they remind us that evil, falsehood, and deceit are ultimately ephemeral. Over time, lies inevitably crumble under their own weight. Yet the truth perseveres.



The truth of the matter is that we have too often turned a blind eye to the humanity of our brothers and sisters. It is time past for being colorblind. It is time to open our eyes and work together for justice and righteousness.



"...You will know the Truth, and the Truth will set you free." John 8:32



Black History Month should remind us that we should never forget our past, yet moving ahead, our focus must be on uniting as one America. When we put aside our differences — from faith to politics, and yes, even to skin color — we can come together to uplift our brothers and sisters, giving everyone an equal opportunity to achieve the American Dream.

Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and a Christian Evangelist She is founder of Speak for Life, Chairman Center for The American Dream -AFPI, and currently serves as a Fox News Channel contributor and is the host of "Alveda King's House" on Fox Nation; a former college professor; and a film and music veteran. Alveda is also a former Georgia State Legislator, college professor, a twice assigned Presidential appointee, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.