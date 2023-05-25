Letters to the Editor

The Unintended Good of Biden Rule

History is full of ironies and unexpected outcomes. The woke globalists running the Biden regime — quite unintentionally — are destroying the Yankee empire born in 1865 -the same power structure they captured by election theft in 2020 and 2022 to forward their agenda. So evil, by its nature, tends to self-division and self-defeat, since it derives its enabling power parasitically from admixed elements of good. And the good in this case are the tens of millions of disfranchised, powerless and hapless Americans who work hard and love America.

By destroying the moral and fiscal substance of America with profligate policy, by bullying and controlling the media, by stealing elections, by demonizing the white racial backbone of America, by orchestrating a Third World invasion of America, by pouring enormous and irreplaceable resources into a futile and dangerous proxy war with Russia, the Biden regime is destroying the power structure and resources they need to promote, project and enforce their woke trans-Marxism both here and abroad.

Now, the evil parasite, having sapped and imperiled its host, is itself in mortal danger. The U.S. dollar is no longer hegemon internationally. Bank failures are mounting. The United States is losing its proxy war with Russia, to the cheers of countless nations weary of American globalist tyranny, including our increasingly restive vassal states of Western Europe. As the Yankee empire falls and the United States disunites, individual Americans will suffer shocks and convulsions — like birthing pains -- prefatory to new and freer social and political life.