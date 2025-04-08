Religious

Upward Sports Expands Line-Up with Pickleball

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Upward Sports, the world’s largest Christian youth sports organization, is proud to announce the addition of Pickleball to its growing lineup of sports offerings. As one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, Pickleball presents a unique opportunity for churches to foster fellowship, build connections, and engage their communities in a fun and meaningful way.

With its easy-to-learn format and broad appeal, Pickleball aligns perfectly with Upward Sports’ desire to support local churches by offering impactful sports experiences. Whether participants are seasoned players or stepping onto the court for the first time, Upward Pickleball offers a welcoming environment for skill development, friendly competition, and relationships to be formed.

Churches can choose from two flexible league options: the Traditional Format, which includes separate practice and game nights, or the Practice and Play Format, where both activities occur on the same night. This flexibility allows churches to tailor the program to best support their congregation and community.

“Pickleball is a great addition to our lineup of sport experiences. As the fastest growing sport in America, it offers churches an excellent opportunity to bring people together so they can encounter Christ,” said Kevin Drake, Executive Director of Upward Sports. “Every church that does Upward Pickleball will engage with people they would never meet otherwise.”

Local church leaders are already embracing this new offering. “Upward Pickleball is a multi-generational sport giving our church the opportunity to have enthusiastic coaches that foster meaningful relationships with parents and players”, said Pastor Chad Booher of Creekside Church in St. Johns, FL, who was an integral part of the pickleball pilot program. “Pickleball provides us a clear means to help everyone experience an overflow of Christ in their life.”

Upward Pickleball offers a comprehensive and easy-to-implement league experience, primarily focusing on middle to high schoolers, providing churches with adaptable league structures, coaching resources, first class apparel, and ministry materials to ensure lasting impact.

Churches looking to bring Upward Pickleball to their community can visit Upward.org/pickleball to learn more.

About Upward Sports



For nearly 30 years, Upward Sports has empowered churches to use sports as a connection tool for community outreach. With programs in basketball, flag football, soccer, cheerleading, volleyball, baseball, softball, running for adults, and now Pickleball, Upward Sports continues to provide innovative ways for churches to make a difference through sports and foster the discovery of Jesus.