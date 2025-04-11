Religious

The Salvation Poem Project Unveils Official Trailer for Epic New 2D-Animated Film LIGHT OF THE WORLD

New Non-Profit Studio Brings the Story of Jesus to the Big Screen with Help from Legacy Disney Animators

In Theaters Nationwide Beginning September 5, 2025

SPARTA, Wis. -- The Salvation Poem Project proudly announces the release of the official trailer for their much-anticipated 2D-animated film, LIGHT OF THE WORLD, scheduled for a nationwide debut on Sept. 5, 2025. The film aims to inspire and captivate audiences of all ages with the story of Jesus, combining breathtaking animation with the timeless message of extraordinary faith.

Watch the official trailer HERE.

“LIGHT OF THE WORLD is the film families have been waiting for—something you can watch together, knowing it will clearly portray the truth of Jesus,” says Brennan McPherson, Producer of LIGHT OF THE WORLD and President of The Salvation Poem Project. “We see this as more than entertainment—it’s a worldwide mission delivered through the medium of classic animation.”

With the artistic vision of acclaimed Directors John J. Schafer (SUPERBOOK) and Tom Bancroft (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LION KING), LIGHT OF THE WORLD boasts a team of exceptional talent, including Animation Director Tony Bancroft (MULAN, MARY POPPINS RETURNS, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY). Produced by Brennan McPherson of The Salvation Poem Project, this film promises to provide a powerful cinematic experience that leaves a lasting impact on its audience.

“It has been a tremendous blessing to be part of telling the story of Jesus through the lens of one of his very own disciples,” said director and animator Tom Bancroft. “Using 2D animation to convey this narrative promises to evoke nostalgia while delivering a fresh experience.”

LIGHT OF THE WORLD invites viewers into a powerful retelling of Jesus’ story—one designed to move hearts and impact lives around the globe. To help share this message with even more people, The Salvation Poem Project has acquired CanZion Films, a leading distributor of faith-based media in Latin America, expanding the film’s reach to Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide.

The film is accompanied by a suite of inspiring print products releasing Sept. 2 from Tyndale House Publishers. Additionally, a free kids’ ministry curriculum has been developed by The Salvation Poem Project and ministry leaders inspired by the story, heart and themes of the LIGHT OF THE WORLD. Learn more about these resources at lightoftheworld.com/#resources.

FILM SYNOPSIS: It's 30 AD and everyone is expectantly awaiting the coming Messiah. While Jesus isn't exactly what they imagined, there is something special about this man. Soon John, James, Andrew, Peter, and their new friends begin to follow Jesus on an unexpected adventure. This beautiful, 2D-animated story of Jesus is told through the eyes of his beloved young friend, the Apostle John. From the beginning of Jesus' ministry through his crucifixion and resurrection, LIGHT OF THE WORLD powerfully illustrates how Jesus of Nazareth changed the world forever and still changes lives today! LIGHT OF THE WORLD releases in theaters, September 5, 2025.

Follow on social media @lightoftheworldmovie (@lotwmovie on X) and visit LightOfTheWorld.com to sign up for updates.

About The Salvation Poem Project

The Salvation Poem Project is a team of filmmakers, game developers, and multimedia storytellers whose goal is to craft stories to share Jesus Christ with the world. Hundreds of millions worldwide have been reached by The Salvation Poem Project’s intellectual property through printed literature, radio and tv broadcasts, websites, social media, smartphone apps (and more) in nearly 100 languages.