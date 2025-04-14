Religious

PRAY.COM Celebrates Passover by Honoring the Jewish Community and a Milestone in Partnership with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

LOS ANGELES -- As the Jewish community around the world prepares to observe Passover, PRAY.COM joins in honoring this sacred time of remembrance, reflection, and redemption.

Passover is a moment to pause and reflect on God’s enduring faithfulness and the story of deliverance that has echoed through generations. PRAY.COM’s mission is to grow faith and cultivate community around the world, piercing through boundaries of culture and creed with the power of hope. This season reminds us of the power of that mission more than ever.

This year, PRAY.COM is especially grateful to celebrate its ongoing partnership with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship). Together, PRAY.COM and The Fellowship have launched and grown “The Chosen People”— a cinematically produced podcast that follows the greatest heroes of the Old Testament, offering listeners across faith backgrounds a chance to learn, reflect, and connect with the deep roots of faith.

PRAY.COM is proud to announce that “The Chosen People” – distributed in partnership with iHeartMedia – will cross 3 million downloads during this Passover season. This milestone reflects both the hunger for meaningful faith-based content and the incredible impact of this collaboration with The Fellowship.

“At PRAY.COM, we create world-class technology that helps bring timeless truths to the next generation,” said Steve Gatena, CEO of PRAY.COM. “Our partnership with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews on ‘The Chosen People’ is a beautiful example of how storytelling can bridge traditions and bring people together in faith. This Passover, we celebrate not only the story of deliverance—but also the ways our faith communities are coming together to inspire and uplift each other in a digital age.”

As the leading global media and technology company reshaping the way people encounter and engage their faith, PRAY.COM is honored to serve millions of people everyday with Bible teachings, daily devotionals, and digital resources. PRAY.COM serves people in 185 countries with its growing library of content that spans denominations, traditions, and generations. PRAY.COM is committed to being the place where people can come to grow their relationship with God—wherever they are.

This Passover, PRAY.COM invites everyone—Jewish, Christian, and seekers alike—to reflect on the power of deliverance, the importance of community, and the hope that faith brings to the world.

About PRAY.COM

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, PRAY.COM is the world’s No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based content. Reaching more than 200 million podcast downloads, PRAY.COM is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. PRAY.COM provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. PRAY.COM founders are Steve Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck, and Matthew Potter. See more information about PRAY.COM athttps://www.alarryross.com/praycom.