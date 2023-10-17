Religious

Lee Benton Joins Kevin Sorbo in the Upcoming Feature Film, 'A Prophet Like Me'

NAPLES, Fla. -- Sovereign Right Hand Throne Films is thrilled to announce the esteemed Lee Benton will be gracing the silver screen alongside Kevin Sorbo in the feature, A Prophet Like Me. Lee will breathe fresh life into the character of Elizabeth, wife of Zacharias the priest, who, against all odds and the laws of nature, is miraculously blessed with a baby in her advanced years, John the baptizing prophet, forerunner of the Messiah.

Lee Benton's ability to embody diverse characters has made her a beloved figure in the industry. From her comedic, heartfelt performance as Madge in her latest film My Daddy's in Heaven... to her role as Tina in The Bold and The Beautiful... to Jenny on Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer... Lee has demonstrated a remarkable range and depth in her performances.



"Embarking on the spiritual and cinematic journey in A Prophet Like Me -- the instant I heard 'Elizabeth' I knew it was a divine appointment! I am confident Kevin and I will recreate anointed inspiration," Benton said.



Kevin Sorbo commented, "Lee brings a wealth of talent, and a deep-rooted belief that permeates her performances. Her dedication to both craft and faith is inspiring. It's an honor to tell this poignant and powerful story alongside her."



According to William H. Panko, the screenwriter and prospective director of A Prophet Like Me, Lee Benton has a "dual call," performing as an actress while evangelizing the world. "Seamlessly blending her passions, Lee utilizes her platform in the entertainment industry to share her belief in Jesus one-on-one. With Kevin Sorbo and Lee Benton lighting the fuse of the opening scenes in A Prophet Like Me, they will demonstrate the miracles and great faith of this lesser-known Bible story," Panko said.



Dreams Come True

Lee Benton's 10-year modeling career to recognized Hollywood actress has been nothing short of inspirational. "I secretly longed to be an actress." During her career, she has shared screen space with industry greats. "It's really a dream come true."



Beyond the Screen...

Lee is deeply involved in ministry. Her production company, Victory Road Productions, and her award-winning TV show, Victory Road with Lee Benton, are pivotal in sharing victorious stories of the love, life and light of Christ. "We overcome by the word of our testimony!" Lee attributes all of her success to the Lord. "I just pray, read my Bible daily, ask God for His will to be done, and for His direction... then I follow His lead."



Awards and Honors

In 1990, while filming on a movie set, she started a Ladies Share & Prayer Bible Study in LA, which continued for 22 years and blossomed into her current worldwide ministry starting at CBS Studios, Lee Benton Ministries International. In 2014, Lee Benton was awarded a "Merit of Honor" from the President of the United States. A year later, she was honored as "Goodwill Ambassador" through the United Nations. And in 2019, Lee received the "Lifetime Achievement Award."

Theology & Technology

A Prophet Like Me unveils two previously unexplored years in Jesus' life, prior to beginning His universally recognized ministry. Lee Benton, who received Jesus as Savior at the precious age of 6, calls herself an "evangelist," became an ordained "pastor" in 2014, then received her "Doctorate of Theology" in 2017... brings a special ministry depth to the role of Elizabeth. Theology and technology converge beautifully in this film, promising a heartfelt and authentic performance.



About Sovereign Films

Sovereign Right Hand Throne Films remains steadfast in its mission to craft spiritually evocative content for global audiences. Producing biblical, historical and authentic A-list, faith-based films in the spirit of excellence.



For more information, please visit www.AProphetLikeMe.com.