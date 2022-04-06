Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 11-15, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 11, 2022: Benny Littlejohn welcomes Michael Basmajian and Scott Daniels to share stories of leading people to The Lord. This program features the music of Michael Basmajian.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022: Pastor George Moore welcomes Clark Crawford to share his testimony of being delivered from drug addiction. Surrendered ministers in music tonight.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Join Annie Broughton as she welcomes Serita Acker to discuss her latest book, Throne Talk. Serita also talks about writing the children’s book, Brittany and Courtney Love Sundays. Tanya Stewart sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, April 14, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Pastor Tracy Stewart of Destiny Praise Center on Nite Line tonight. Candy McVicar, co-author of Holding On To Love After You’ve Lost A Baby: The 5 Love Languages for Grieving Parents, provides insight into healing from child loss and shares her own experience of grieving a stillborn child. This program features music from Mary Sloan.

Friday, April 15, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a Good Friday program tonight on Nite Line.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.