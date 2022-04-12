Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 18-22, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 18, 2022: Pastor George Moore welcomes Rev. Chris Thompson, the president of Holmes Bible College, to Nite Line to share how this school prepares students for a life in ministry. Pastor Zachary Tomlinson reveals how The Lord has guided him since graduating from Holmes Bible College in 2020. Hannah Hess and Divinelove Mmaduka discuss their upcoming graduation and how their education has prepared them for their future. This program features music from The Holmes Bible College Ensemble.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Phillip Gschwend, a short-term missionary with the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, to discuss how we can help Ukraine.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022: Join Annie Broughton as she welcomes Valisa Smith to discuss her first book, Summin’ Tol’ Me: My Wonderful, Supernatural Adventures with The Holy Spirit. This program also features music from Valisa Smith.

Thursday, April 21, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jamie Pettit to discuss his book, Annoying Love: Building Family Faith. Karl Clauson provides insight from his book, The 7 Resolutions: Where Self-Help Ends and God’s Power Begins. Set Free Worship Team ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Friday, April 22, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall tonight on Nite Line as they welcome Scott Rogers from Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry for a discussion on homelessness.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16's studio.

