Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 25-29, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 25, 2022: Pastor George Moore welcomes Apostle Deborah Chiles and Pastor Levi Harrell on Nite Line to discuss The Legacy Network and The Watch. Tonight’s music guests are Pastor Micheal and Shawny Wright Davidson.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Don Harkins, Dr. Marshall Williams, and Kay Crowe Bayne. Tonight they discuss their new book, Mill Hill Memories, and promote the upcoming Textile Heritage Festival. Ansley Burns and Kay Crowe Bayne sing on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022: Tonight Annie Broughton is joined by Drs. Greg and Velinda Simmons of The Rock Church of Greenville for an in-depth discussion on the new normal. Annie Broughton also ministers to the audience, and The Blankenships sing on tonight’s program.

Thursday, April 28, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host a Strength Healing Healthy Living Show on Nite Line, welcoming Bridget Trammell, the founder of The Health Dare, and Abby Warren. Jennie Pillsbury joins Mary and Toni in the kitchen to reveal how to eat a healthy diet on a budget.

Friday, April 29, 2022: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome The Potter’s House to Nite Line to minister in dance and discuss their 18-month Christian rehabilitation program to deliver women from drug and alcohol addiction.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.