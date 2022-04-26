Religious

Australia Calls Nations of the World to Have Communion Daily in Prayer for the USA 1 - 31 May 2022

UNANDERRA, Australia -- Australia, for almost a decade, has called the nations of the world to join in 6 days of prayer and fasting for the United States of America. This year will be from 30 April – 5 May 2021.

May 5 is America's National Day of Prayer. The theme is "EXALT THE LORD WHO HAS ESTABLISHED US" Colossians 2:6-7.

April 30 is America's National Day of Repentance; Promo YouTube Video.

The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of America's heritage, as is the USA Day of Repentance. The first national call to prayer was in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation.

Kym Farnik the Prayer Coordinator said, "Both America and Australia desperately need to experience an Awakening to Christ. It is significant that this call to have communion Daily is in the month of May. This month also celebrates Go20, a call for the Christians of the world to pray and share the Gospel with 5 people in the month of May. The simple goal is to reach a billion people with God's love. Let us pray for the release of the gospel."

Kurt Mahlburg features editor with the Canberra Declaration said, "We believe it is critical for us to continue to pray for America. All our respective nations including Australia and America, are at the point of moral and economic collapse despite the fact that our Western world as such was built on Judea-Christian Foundations. America with all its faults is still a bastion of hope for the Gospel and a strong tower for the free world."

Warwick Marsh an Australia Faith & Family advocate said, "Pray & Fast between the 30 April – 5 May as you feel led, but our main call is to ask individual believers all over the world to have communion each day of May 2022 and pray for revival, repentance & transformation for America. The celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ through communion as a prayer of intercession exerts great power in the realm of the spirit. Now is the time to celebrate Jesus for America."

