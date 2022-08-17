Religious

Presidential Prayer Team Launches Nationwide Prayer Campaign in Advance of Midterm Elections

SCOTTSDALE, Az. -- The Presidential Prayer Team, the largest full-time prayer ministry for our nation's leaders, today announced the launch of Pray the Vote, a nationwide prayer campaign in advance of the November's Midterm elections. This campaign is part of an ongoing mission to encourage Americans to pray for the leadership of the United States of America.



The campaign focuses on the Pray Seven program, encouraging Christians to commit to seven minutes of daily prayer over key prayer concerns throughout this election season. The concerns were compiled from a recent large membership survey regarding the present moral and Biblical challenges in the United States. Additional campaign components for Pray the Vote include an interactive web portal with a state-by-state interactive voter information map, audio content, election-related news articles, and guided prayer points for our country's most critical issues. Pray the Vote is also supported by a daily national radio segment highlighting elections in each state.

The Presidential Prayer Team has been recognized nationally by the National Religious Broadcasters as a top producer of interactive content and carries a radio footprint of 565 Christian stations across the country. The ministry looks to leverage its voice to bring more Christians to prayer over the election season. James Bolthouse, President of The Presidential Prayer Team, said, "As Christians, we understand that elections have consequences. This is why it is absolutely critical that our country supports and chooses candidates whose platforms align with God's plan. As part of that process, we encourage every voting Christian to seek God's guidance by investing seven minutes of daily prayer between now and Election Day."



Pray the Vote and the Pray Seven program continues through Election Day, November 8, 2022.



Mr. Bolthouse is available for radio, television or press interviews.



