The Presidential Prayer Team Hosts National Day of Prayer Event with National Prayer Room and Free Prayer Resources

SCOTTSDALE, Az. -- America pauses, once a year as a nation, and unites in faith by engaging in a National Day of Prayer. This year that day is Thursday, May 5. The Presidential Prayer Team invites all people of faith to lift their voices in praise, thanksgiving, and hope during this special day.



As it has done across the past 21 years, The Presidential Prayer Team will provide resources and opportunities to join in prayer as it hosts a 24-hour national prayer room. Additionally, a national prayer broadcast will be held with featured prayers from members all across the country streaming throughout the day on IPrayRadio.org. In addition to praying for our leaders and country, this year will also feature on prayer over the upcoming mid-term elections.





James Bolthouse, President of The Presidential Prayer Team, said, "We are blessed to be leaders in calling for prayer for this nation, on this National Day of Prayer. Especially as the nation looks ahead to what God has in store for America. Of course, prayer should not be reserved for only a single day, and we offer motivations to be in prayer for this great nation every day of the year. But the National Day of Prayer is a vital cornerstone upon which all Americans can be united in one cause, turning to our Heavenly Father in prayer."



To reserve a prayer time or access all free resources and guides, visit www.Pray.Team/NDOP and join the faithful prayer warriors of the United States of America in interceding before God Almighty on behalf of the nation and all who hold public office.



The National Day of Prayer occurs on Thursday, May 5, 2022.



Mr. Bolthouse is available for radio, television, or press interviews.



About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The ministry is a registered 501(c)(3) with accreditations from Charity Navigator and the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Presidential Prayer Team proudly maintains memberships in both Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters.



To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.PresidentialPrayerTeam.org.

