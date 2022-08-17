Religious

New Open Doors Prayer App Connects American Believers with Persecuted Christians Around the World

U.S. Christians now able to send prayers, encouragement to millions of believers suffering for their faith via new app

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A new mobile prayer app developed by Christian persecution watchdog, Open Doors USA, gives users the ability to connect with persecuted Christians suffering for their faith. Available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the Open Doors Prayer App was created to help strengthen and support Christian communities facing high levels of persecution with prayer and encouragement.



"Prayer is the most powerful way to support our brothers and sisters worldwide who are suffering for the sake of the gospel," said David Curry, Open Doors USA CEO. "Through this app, we are excited to provide a simple and accessible way to pray for urgent requests from our persecuted family living in the most dangerous countries in the world for Christians."





The app highlights real stories of Christians in countries where persecution is most intense and information is ordinarily limited, including Afghanistan, North Korea, Nigeria and others. Users can watch videos, scroll through prayer requests and click "pray" to let persecuted Christians know fellow believers are supporting them. A "prayer wall" gives users the opportunity to write out their prayer, seeing other prayers in real time. Prayer requests can be shared via social media, email or text with one click.



Those who download the app can also access Open Doors' highly cited World Watch List, an annual ranking of the 50 countries where it is most difficult and dangerous to be a Christian. Users can explore country profiles to find information, stories and prayer requests for each of the countries listed, along with ways to support persecuted Christians.



More than 360 million Christians live in places where they experience high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith. Operating in more than 60 countries, Open Doors supplies Bibles, training for church leaders, emergency relief and support to followers of Jesus facing persecution. Please direct media inquiries to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



About Open Doors USA

For over 65 years, Open Doors has worked in the world's most oppressive regions, empowering, and equipping persecuted Christians in more than 60 countries by providing Bibles, training, and programs to help those who have been marginalized for their faith. Open Doors publishes the World Watch List, an annual report on the 50 countries where it is most difficult to live as a Christian.