Religious

The Christian Flag Project

With the launch of their One Million Flags Campaign, Scott Newman of the Christian Flag Projects aims to bring God’s love to the national conversation.



Its mission is to see millions of Christian flags flying at homes and businesses in America in order to promote healing, peace, and unity in America and Beyond. Learn more about their campaign on this episode of Catching Fire News with Hal Shurtleff.



