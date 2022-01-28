Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 31 - February 4, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 31, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Donnette Robinson for an in-depth discussion about her books, Broken Promises: Words Do Hurt and The Transition. This program features music by Donnette Robinson.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Pastor Eddie and Dawn Leopard of Fairview Baptist Church in Greer, South Carolina to discuss their book, Home Base Marriage: Essentials For A Healthy Marriage That Will Last Through Generations. Micheal and Shawny Wright Davidson sing on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, February 2, 2022: Dave Walton welcomes former NFL player Joe Jackson to discuss his book, Championship Sunday: An Uncommon Pursuit Of A Dream. This program features the music of Jared White.

Thursday, February 3, 2022: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Ladies’ Night tonight on Nite Line as they welcome Bekah Spurgen, Elizabeth Jende, and Dee Lindsey for an evening of ministry.

Friday, February 4, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a special Valentine’s program as they welcome Troy and Tammy Burns to share the story of how they met and fell in love. Troy and Tammy also sing tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.