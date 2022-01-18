Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 24-28, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 24, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Scott Daniels to share his testimony. Michael Basmajian ministers in song and discusses his ministry at the jockey lot.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Debbie Kirk, the author of Wealth Without Sorrow, to give advice on how to navigate financially in today’s world and share what Scripture teaches us about this. Rob Williams sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Brett Billups to discuss his book, Biblical HR: Applying Eternal Truths to Everyday Work. Tonight Brett reveals how Christians should handle common concerns in the workplace. This program features music from Surrendered.

Thursday, January 27, 2022: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for a Strength Healing program on Nite Line as they welcome Vanessa Rose, the host of It’s A Beautiful Bite, a cooking show that promotes healthy eating. Mary and Toni are also joined by Elke Living as she discusses her journey to become a certified health coach and shares a recipe from her cookbook.

Friday, January 28, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome their friends, Glen and Karen Hunt, to Nite Line to discuss their recent trip to Hawaii. Tonight’s program features music from Old Friends and Keith Plott, who used to sing with The Lefevres.

