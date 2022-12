Religious

The Trojan Horse Called "Interfaith"

Shahram Hadian and host Ron Branstner take an in-depth look into the Muslim brotherhood, and the Trojan horse of deception called “interfaith” and “multi-faith.”



They examine the kaleidoscope of organizations intertwined through interfaith/multi-faith dialogue, who disguise themselves as humanitarian.



This deception by the progressive left and the Islamic movement unknowingly ensnares Christians and Jews into ushering in the globalist agenda and their tyrannical one-world government.