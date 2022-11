Political

Elections Do Not Determine Your Destiny

Imagine you wake up one morning, and walk out to the living room and someone else is sitting in your big easy chair and watching your big screen TV. Christians have been asleep, and someone else has replaced us in our own house.



In this episode, Quincy Franklin, The Black Conservative Preacher, joins Pastor William and Terrance to discuss why Christians must return righteousness to our government, and why politics is a tool we must use until he returns.