God, Not Politics, is in Control

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, there's an awful lot of unthankful and ungracious chatter abounding across the nation. Politics is attempting to reign supreme. Yet, there are some who have not bowed their knees to Baal. There is a remnant in the land. There are a faithful few "standing in the gap;" crying "here we are; send us."

My "inbox" has been "lit" by the "faithful remnant."

Someone sent me this:

"Alveda, I'm really disappointed in the inner fighting with the Republican Party. It's very disheartening. And now [they're] trying to put Desantis against Trump.

"I don't see the democrats turning on each other like this.

"President Trump has done a lot to help these others running for office. And while he's not perfect, I'd rather have him in office than these other disloyal snakes. I pray they get things together. The enemy is really fighting against them.

"The Republican leaders, who claim to be Christian, need to make Christ first in their lives & as their foundation. And not just pretend to live the Lord.

"It's terrible to watch it play out. The democrats are immoral & godless. They really should not be in authority in this country. Then I see they won control of the senate.

"The leaders with a heart for God & the American people, ... for the most part, were the republicans. But they are slowly disintegrating because of strife & a lack of loyalty.

"I'll continue to pray & seek the Lord but something needs to b[e] done

"A divided house can't stand..."

In response I reached out to a prayer partner who replied: "The divisive spirit is hard at work but our God reigns and greater is He that is in me than he who is in the world.

"So flee youthful passions and pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call on the Lord from a pure heart. Have nothing to do with foolish, ignorant controversies; you know that they breed quarrels. And the Lord's servant must not be quarrelsome but kind to everyone, able to teach, patiently enduring evil, correcting his opponents with gentleness.

"God may perhaps grant them repentance leading to a knowledge of the truth, and they may come to their senses and escape from the snare of the devil, after being captured by him to do his will." 2 Tim. 2:22-26

Meanwhile, in a post, Dr. Carol Swain wrote:

"I am fighting discouragement with prayer and reminding myself that God always wins and His plans are perfect."

I joyously agreed with her and encouraged her to keep praying.

Along these lines, I am increasingly encouraged by national servant-leader Jack Brewer who addresses the current political state of America:

"President Trump cannot be to blame for all, given that many of his endorsed candidates won in contested seats like J.D. Vance of Ohio, as well as over 100 more.

"The days of conservatives hoping that all we have to do is turn out enough conservative voters — and pray that Democratic voter turnout lags — to secure victory, are gone.

"[While],God may not have revealed to us who He has ordained as our nation's next [president], God is in control; the GOP needs to fully embrace that. Meanwhile, we true conservatives shall consistently remain humble, in prayer, and doing what is right."

With thoughts of godly diversity as part of process of unifying America, my friend Bruce Levell says:

"I love the fact that Christ always remains on the throne of being the true example of cultural reconciliation."

Again, Thanksgiving is just a few days away. Christmas will speedily follow. My prayer is that we, not colorblind, celebrating God's plan for unity; as the one blood/one human race, will be overtaken by a movement of prayer, humility, repentence and love. It's not too late America. Fear not. Have faith in God.

Alveda C. King, PhD, serves as Chair of the America First Policy Institute's Center for the American Dream. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian evangelist; graduate of Aidan University; and is founder of SPEAK FOR LIFE, and ALVEDA KING MINISTRIES (www.alvedaking.com). Dr. King is also an acclaimed author, Fox News Channel contributor, Fox Nation host, NEWSMAX blog contributor, twice elected to GA State House, past presidential appointee, 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, and is a film and music industry veteran. www.alvedaking.com