Tim Goeglein to Speak at Presidential Leadership Series

Tim Goeglein, vice president of external and government relations for Focus on the Family, will deliver the keynote address, “Faith in the Halls of Power: How the Millennial Generation Might Think about Faith and the Public Square” at the Bob Jones University Presidential Leadership Series Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium on the BJU campus.

“As a Christian liberal arts university, our goal is to bring in speakers who will educate and inspire our students and the Greenville community,” BJU President Steve Pettit. “Tim’s extensive resume includes various roles in Washington, D.C., both in the White House and in the nonprofit sector. We look forward to his insights and analysis.”

Goeglein previously served as a special assistant to President George W. Bush and as a deputy director of the White House Office of Public Liaison. He was the President’s principal outreach contact for conservative and faith-based groups. His resumé includes serving as a senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation and as a communications director for U.S. Senator Dan Coats of Indiana and Gary Bauer at the Campaign for Working Families. He is the author of The Man in the Middle: Faith and Politics in the George W. Bush Era and American Restoration.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the parking garage located directly behind Rodeheaver Auditorium as well as on campus streets.