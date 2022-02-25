Education

BJU Graphic Design Students Win AAF Awards

Several Bob Jones University graphic design students received awards from the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Greenville chapter at the annual AAF Gala Saturday, Feb. 19.

The American Advertising Awards, a three-tiered national competition conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation, is the industry’s largest and most representative competition for both professional and student creative excellence.

BJU students receiving 2021 AAF awards include:

Maddy Klass—Gold Award, Package Design; Silver Award, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

Abigail Cutlip—Silver Award, Book Design

Marissa Castor—Silver Award, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

Jason Gunti—Gold Award, Online/Interactive App; Silver Award, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

Anna Tuttle—Silver Award, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

Winners are eligible to advance to the district competition held in March. In addition, BJU graphic design program alumni won a total of five Gold and Silver Awards in the professional division.

“Professionals in the advertising industry recognize the strength of BJU’s graphic design program and are very encouraging to our award-winning students,” said Jay Bopp, Division of Art + Design chair. “Creative directors and art directors are always seeking to hire BJU graphic design students and graduates. It is a blessing to work with such talented and hard-working students.”