BJU Presents Samson et Dalila

The Bob Jones University Opera Association will present Samson et Dalila by Camille Saint-Saëns on March 8, 10, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium.

The dramatic opera, which debuted in 1877, portrays the biblical account of Samson as he turns his eyes from the God of the Hebrews to the worldly pleasures of the oppressive Philistines and the deceptive ploys of the temptress Dalila.

“Samson et Dalila is grand opera at its finest, and our upcoming production will not disappoint,” says Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the BJU School of Fine Arts and Communication. “The sets and costumes are equally grand and the cast of 160, accompanied by our 53-piece orchestra, will bring the story to glorious life on stage.”

The production features professional guest artists including Clay Hilley, Dana Beth Miller, Brandon Hendrickson, and Kevin Thompson along with members of the BJU faculty, staff and student body.

Tickets are available at Programs and Productions Monday-Friday, 12–5 p.m. or by calling (864) 770-1372.