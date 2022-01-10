Joe Fant to Preach BJU Opening Services

Joe Fant, senior pastor of Community Baptist Church in South Bend, Indiana, will preach the opening services of Bob Jones University’s spring 2022 semester. Services will be held Jan. 11-12, at 7 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.
“It is important to start the semester with a focus on the truth found in the Scriptures,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We are pleased to have Joe back on campus to encourage and challenge us.”
Fant experienced a call to full-time ministry while attending The Wilds Christian Camp in Brevard, North Carolina. In 2009, Fant earned a BA in Bible and went on to earn an MA in biblical studies. He is currently pursuing a DMin through The Master’s Seminary.
He and his wife, Becky (2006 grad), have four children.
Both services will be webcast live.