BJU to Host 50th Annual Invitational Basketball Tournament

Bob Jones University will host 16 high school teams from around the country to compete in the 50th annual Invitational Basketball Tournament Jan. 25-28 in the Davis Field House.

The tournament will feature eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams from Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Over 150 student-athletes will compete during the three-day tournament.

This year’s tournament will feature Bob Jones Academy (Greenville), Cramerton Christian Academy (Cramerton, North Carolina), Emmanuel Christian Academy (Newington, Connecticut), Grace Christian School (Huntington, West Virginia), Harvester Christian Academy (Douglasville, Georgia), Life Christian Academy (Kissimmee, Florida), State Line Rush (Galax, Virginia) and Tabernacle Christian School (Monroe, North Carolina).

In honor of longtime BJU coach Don Ward, the BJU Bruins will present the Don C. Ward Sportsmanship Award to two of the teams. Coach Ward served at the University for over 20 years. He was involved with planning and running invitational high school tournaments at BJU as well as teaching a course in Health Science and managing the intramural program. Coach Ward passed away in November 2016 after an 8-month battle with cancer.

“For five decades, we have had the privilege to host exceptional teams from around the country at our annual tournament,” said BJU Bruins Athletics Director Dr. Neal Ring. “We know the student-athletes will benefit from the competition and trust they will make great memories with their teammates and supporters.”

For more information about the tournament schedule, visit www.bjubruins.com.