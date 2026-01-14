Community

Hear or See Something? Say Something: Crime Stoppers of Greenville Marks Awareness Month

Sheriff Lewis and Lt. Governor Evette highlight the impact of anonymous tips in solving crimes

Crime Stoppers of Greenville Board Member Joey Hudson introduces the speakers.

GREENVILLE – January is Crime Stoppers Awareness Month, and Crime Stoppers of Greenville used its January monthly open business meeting this week to highlight how anonymous citizen tips continue to play a vital role in solving crimes and protecting public safety across Greenville County.

The meeting opened with remarks from Crime Stoppers of Greenville President Felicia Robbins and Board Member Joey Hudson, who is also well-known as a local talk show host on WORD. Hudson gave the invocation and welcomed law enforcement partners, community leaders, and members of the media, noting that Crime Stoppers of Greenville depends on cooperation between citizens, law enforcement, and local media to function effectively.

Crime Stoppers of Greenville provides a way for people to be involved in fighting crime while never having to fear their identity being revealed, Hudson said. That partnership is what makes this program work.

Master Deputy Shaquita Davis, who serves as coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Greenville through the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, officially recognized January as Crime Stoppers Awareness Month and outlined the organization’s mission.

Crime Stoppers of Greenville partners with law enforcement, the media, and the community to promote one powerful idea. If you see something or hear something, say something, Davis said. Crime Stoppers of Greenville is safe, anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for a reward. She added that anonymous tips have helped investigators solve crimes, recover property, and bring closure to families.

“If you see something or hear something, say something. Crime Stoppers of Greenville is safe, anonymous, and effective.” - Master Deputy Shaquita Davis

Davis noted that nationally, Crime Stoppers is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The program began in 1976 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a detective launched a televised reenactment of a stalled homicide case and offered a reward for anonymous tips. The concept worked, and the model spread nationwide.

What many members of the public do not realize is that Crime Stoppers is not only a national organization. It operates through independent local chapters, each governed by local boards and funded locally. Crime Stoppers of Greenville is one of those chapters, meaning the impact of the program is not abstract or distant. It is local, community-driven, and focused specifically on Greenville County.

Locally, Crime Stoppers of Greenville was founded in June of 1983 by a group of concerned citizens and the local media, teaming up with law enforcement under then-Sheriff Johnny Mac Brown, who recognized early the importance of strong community relationships in fighting crime. That vision remains central to the program’s mission more than four decades later.

South Carolina Lt. Governor Pam Evette, keynote speaker at Crime Stoppers of Greenville’s January luncheon.

Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, a current candidate for South Carolina Governor, is a Greenville County business owner and longtime Travelers Rest community leader. She delivered keynote remarks praising the role citizens play in public safety and the continued importance of community awareness.

Law enforcement alone cannot make up for the eyes and ears of the community, Evette said. That is exactly what Crime Stoppers has been promoting for years.

Evette shared statewide results that demonstrate the tangible impact of anonymous reporting. Approximately 5,800 tips led to 148 arrests and the apprehension of 52 fugitives in one year, she said. That is real public safety at work.

Crime Stoppers of Greenville reports on its website that, as of June 1, 2024, in Greenville County alone, there have been 3,957 arrests, 11,276 cases cleared, $0 in rewards paid, $1,690,064 in property recovered, $2,921,153 in drugs seized, and a total of $5,583,197 recovered.

Evette also referenced ongoing legislative efforts to strengthen protections for law enforcement officers. She highlighted the proposed Halo Act, which would require individuals to maintain distance from officers actively performing their duties when directed to do so, creating an added safeguard for first responders working in volatile situations. She noted that supporting officer safety remains a priority in her work at the State House as well.

“Law enforcement alone cannot make up for the eyes and ears of the community.” - Lt. Governor Pamela Evette

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis spent a few words reflecting on Crime Stoppers of Greenville’s local history and practical value to law enforcement operations.

Most people who submit tips never even claim a reward. They simply want to help keep their community safe, Lewis said. He added that recent potentially dangerous situations have been prevented thanks to concerned citizens providing information in advance.

We are blessed to have a participating community, Lewis said. And we are privileged to have Crime Stoppers of Greenville leading the way.

Greenville Sheriff Hobart Lewis gave a few words at the Crime Stoppers of Greenville’s January luncheon.

During the meeting, Hudson also recognized long-time state support for Crime Stoppers programs and shared a story involving Governor Henry McMaster from his time as United States Attorney.

Hudson explained that after a major drug investigation on the South Carolina coast known as Operation Jackpot, which resulted in millions of dollars in confiscated cash and property, McMaster distributed seed funding to support Crime Stoppers' expansion across the state. Greenville received $95,000, along with equal amounts sent to the Midlands and Charleston programs. From that initial funding, Greenville helped start Crime Stoppers programs in Spartanburg, Anderson, Pickens, and Oconee counties.

“From one major drug bust came seed money that helped build Crime Stoppers programs across the Upstate.” - Joey Hudson

Master Deputy Davis also presented recent case results demonstrating how anonymous tips translate into real arrests. In December 2025 alone, Crime Stoppers of Greenville received 92 tips that led to four arrests in narcotics and child endangerment investigations. Detailed citizen reports provided sufficient information for search warrants that resulted in drug seizures and the protection of an infant living in unsafe conditions.

Beyond casework, Crime Stoppers of Greenville is expanding outreach efforts to ensure more citizens know how to submit anonymous tips. Board members discussed growing social media presence, distributing awareness materials throughout schools, and increasing public familiarity with the tip line.

Crime Stoppers of Greenville Tip Line

864-23-CRIME

As part of its annual fundraising efforts, Crime Stoppers of Greenville also announced its upcoming charity golf tournament. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 29, at Paris Mountain Country Club, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Organizers noted that proceeds from the tournament fund tip rewards, investigative software, outreach efforts, and operational expenses. Business sponsorships and team registrations will be available in the coming weeks.

For readers unfamiliar with Crime Stoppers of Greenville, the program offers a rare combination of public safety impact and community participation. Citizens can report information anonymously, never speak directly to law enforcement if they choose not to, and still play a vital role in removing dangerous individuals and illegal activity from neighborhoods. Tips are reviewed, forwarded to investigators, and when arrests occur, rewards are issued without revealing the identity of the tipster.

In a time when many communities struggle with hesitation to report crime, Crime Stoppers of Greenville continues to provide a proven, confidential, and effective pathway for citizens to help protect their county.

“Most people never claim the reward. They just want to help keep Greenville safe.” - Sheriff Hobart Lewis

As the meeting concluded, officials encouraged continued public engagement and awareness.

And in a county that is the largest in South Carolina, it is built on strong neighborhoods, trusted partnerships, and shared responsibility; perhaps the simplest truth remains the most powerful. Safety begins with a willing citizen, a quiet phone call, and a community that refuses to look the other way.

--------------------

Click here to submit a Crime Stoppers tip

Crime Stoppers of Greenville Website

Crime Stoppers of Greenville Facebook Page