Political

Gubernatorial Candidate Alan Wilson Makes Campaign Stop in Greenville

Gubernatorial candidate Alan Wilson and Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis greet diners at Stax Original restaurant during a recent campaign stop.

Attorney General Alan Wilson, who has joined a crowded field in the race for the GOP nomination to be the next governor of South Carolina, made a stop at the Stax Original restaurant in Cherrydale this past Friday morning.

Wilson, accompanied by Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, greeted and shook hands with diners enjoying their sausage, eggs, pancakes and coffee. He then took questions from the media who had gathered to cover his visit.

During his brief remarks, Wilson said that, as governor, he would work to “reform and revolutionize” the education system, including expanding access to technical colleges.

He also said that there was a lack of government oversight in the state's bureaucracy. “I want to basically 'DOGE' South Carolina from top to bottom,” he said.

Wilson's main priority will be law enforcement. “The government's number one function is to keep people safe,” he said.

Wilson touted his accomplishments in this area. He said that he has spent the last few years growing the internet crimes against children task force and expanding the human trafficking task force. He also noted that his office is involved with multiple drug trafficking investigations in conjunction with local law enforcement. He said he wants to maintain a close relationship with local law enforcement.

Wilson touted his experience as qualification to be the next governor. He noted that he is a three-time chairman of the Republican Attorney Generals Association and that he is a 29-year Army veteran.

“I believe my history as a veteran and as a prosecutor in courtrooms around South Carolina and working on national issues make me uniquely qualified to be the next governor,” he said.

Wilson called Lewis, who is supporting his campaign, a ”five-star rock star” of a sheriff who is respected around the state.