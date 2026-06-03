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Joey Hudson Receives South Carolina’s Order of the Palmetto at Freedom Farm Fest

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette surprised the Greenville radio host with the state’s highest civilian honor during a community gathering at Hudson Farm in Greer.

Joey Hudson displays the framed Order of the Palmetto certificate after receiving South Carolina’s highest civilian honor. Left to right: SC Rep. Luke Rankin, WORD Talk show Host Mike Gallagher, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Joey Hudson’s wife Peg Hudson, WORD Talk show Host Joey Hudson, and SC Rep. Paul Wickensimer in the back.

The rain held off for an evening of fellowship and community engagement at the 2026 Freedom Farm Fest, held Saturday, May 30, at Hudson Farm in Greer.

The event was organized by News/Talk 98.9 WORD, the Fourth District Republican Club, and First Monday. Organizers described the gathering as a celebration of freedom, fellowship, and conservative values.

During the evening’s statewide candidates forum, Greenville radio host Joey Hudson received an unexpected honor. South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette presented Hudson with the Order of the Palmetto, issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Hudson and Salem Radio Network host Mike Gallagher served as co-emcees for the forum. Gallagher praised his longtime friend as a lifelong South Carolinian and a man known for kindness, service, and a commitment to conservative values.

The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor. It is presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions on a statewide or national scale. The award is intended as a once-in-a-lifetime recognition for South Carolina natives or residents.

The honor was first presented by Gov. John C. West in 1971 as a way to recognize outstanding service to the state.

Hudson currently hosts Sunrise Carolina with Joey Hudson on News/Talk 98.9 WORD. He also hosts The WORD on the Street and has been a regular guest host for Gallagher’s nationally syndicated radio program.

The presentation follows an earlier recognition from the South Carolina House of Representatives. In April 2024, the House adopted Resolution H. 5485 honoring Hudson for his lifetime achievements and thanking him for his service to his church, community, and beyond.

That resolution noted Hudson’s career as an Upstate entrepreneur, his work in radio broadcasting, his involvement with the Gallagher’s Heroes Fallen Officer Fund, and his service through local charitable and faith-based organizations.

For Hudson, the Order of the Palmetto represents a statewide acknowledgment of a life shaped by broadcasting, business, faith, and service to the Upstate community.