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Lifeline Children’s Services Hosts Free Father’s Day Family Fest in Greenville

WHAT: Lifeline Children’s Services invites families across the Upstate to celebrate Father’s Day at its Father’s Day Family Fest, a free community event at PKL Park in Greenville.

WHEN: June 21, 2026 | 6:00–8:30 p.m. | Emerald Empire Band will play from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

WHERE: PKL Park in Greenville

WHO: Lifeline Children’s Services

WHY: Father’s Day Family Fest is part of Lifeline’s broader 19in19 initiative, designed to engage communities in caring for vulnerable children and families.

MORE INFO: The event includes an Ugly Tie Contest, where one dad will win a “Dad of the Year” prize package. Nominations are open now, and the public can vote June 1–19. The winner will be announced live at 8:30 p.m. during the event.

The first 50 fathers in attendance will receive a complimentary dinner at PKL Greenville, courtesy of Lifeline Children's Services. PKL Greenville will remain open during regular business hours throughout the event, with food and activities available before, during, and after the celebration.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://19in19.org/south-carolina.

MEDIA: If media would like to attend this event or schedule additional interviews, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange this.

“We love creating opportunities for families to gather, celebrate, and make meaningful memories together,” said Cathy Leeke, South Carolina State Director for Lifeline Children’s Services. “This musical event is a fun and easy way to honor dads while also connecting our community to Lifeline’s mission of serving children and families in need.”

About Lifeline Children’s Services: Lifeline Children's Services is the largest Evangelical Christian child welfare agency in America, with offices in 19 states and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. It serves vulnerable children and families through private domestic and international adoption, family restoration and pregnancy counseling. For more information please visit https://lifelinechild.org/.