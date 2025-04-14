Community

Lifeline Children’s Services to Share Virtually About Foster Care in South Carolina

WHAT: Lifeline Children’s Services will host a virtual information meeting for families who are interested in foster care in South Carolina.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 3:00-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Virtually. Fill out the application here.

WHO: Lifeline Children’s Services

WHY: There are more than 3,300 children in the foster care system in South Carolina and only 2,600 licensed foster families. Lifeline provides foster care licensing services to families in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Beaufort counties. More than 200 foster and respite care families are needed in the Lowcountry.

MEDIA: The media is invited to attend the event. Additional interviews with a Lifeline Children’s Services team member may be arranged before the event. Please contact Helen Richardson, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , to arrange this.

About Lifeline Children’s Services: Lifeline Children's Services is the largest Evangelical Christian child welfare agency in America, with offices in 19 states and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. It serves vulnerable children and families through private domestic and international adoption, family restoration and pregnancy counseling. For more information please visit https://lifelinechild.org/.