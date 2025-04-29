Community

Applebee’s and Make-A-Wish Team Up Across South Carolina to Grant Life-Changing Wishes

On Tuesday, April 29, all Applebee’s Grill + Bar locations across South Carolina will donate 10% of all sales to Make-A-Wish South Carolina to help bring life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. This spring’s campaign marks the 23rd year of Applebee’s partnership with Make-A-Wish. Last year alone, with the support of generous guests and dedicated team members, the campaign raised more than $50,000.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina grants wishes that can include dream vacations to Florida’s theme parks, becoming an astronaut for a day, visiting New York City, or going on a shopping spree—making dreams a reality for children right here in our state. Applebee’s and its franchisee, Thrive Restaurant Group, are proud to be long-time partners and look forward to helping grant even more wishes in the years to come.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a powerful turning point for a child—it replaces fear with hope, and anxiety with joy. It can provide children with the strength to fight, parents with renewed optimism, and communities with the inspiration to give back. Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Wishes are not just a moment in time—they are transformative experiences that uplift everyone involved: wish kids, their families, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals, and entire communities. Learn more at sc.wish.org.