Community

Volunteer Day for Injured Soldier in Honea Path, SC

Homes For Our Troops Invites Community to Help Landscape the Future Home of an Injured Soldier in Honea Path, SC

Honea Path, SC – On Saturday, April 26, 2025, the national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) invites the community to a Volunteer Day event to help landscape Army SFC Daniel Metzdorf’s future specially adapted custom home. The new home for SFC Metzdorf, who was severely injured in Iraq, has more than 40 adaptations including lower countertops and roll under sinks. The shuttle location for the event will be at First Baptist Church- 100 S Main St, Honea Path, SC. The event will begin at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.)

Inspired by his family’s military background, Daniel Metzdorf always knew he wanted to join the service. In 1996, after finishing high school, he enlisted in the Army as an Infantryman. On January 27, 2004, Sergeant First Class Metzdorf, on his second combat tour, was conducting a night patrol with the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division in Iraq when a roadside bomb detonated, killing three Soldiers, and injuring three others, including Daniel. He sustained severe injuries resulting in the loss of his right leg above the knee.

The Volunteer Day is an event hosted by HFOT for the community to landscape the home by laying sod and planting trees and flowers in preparation for the Veteran’s homecoming. SFC Metzdorf will receive his home at a Key Ceremony event soon.

Volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and will receive an HFOT T-Shirt and lunch.

Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Currently there are 73 HFOT home-build projects for injured Veterans in various stages of completion nationwide. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.

Learn more about Army SFC Daniel Metzdorf at www.hfotusa.org/Metzdorf.