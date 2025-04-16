Community

Children of the Confederacy's Henry Timrod 654 Chapter Hosted "Sword Fest"

The Children of the Confederacy's Henry Timrod 654 Chapter President Charlotte Chumley and Mr. Joe Long.

The Henry Timrod 654 Chapter of the Children of the Confederacy® hosted a “Sword Fest” for kids of all ages. We were honored to have Mr. Joe Long from the South Carolina Relic Room located in Columbia, SC give a presentation on the history of swords. Mr. Long gave a demonstration of sword techniques as well. He brought swords for everyone to see and a timeline of sword use through the ages. His program ended with everyone being able to participate. He has swords made from pool noodles for the little kids to use. This was so educational and very interesting!