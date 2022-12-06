Education

86,903 Protest After School Satan Club for 5-Year-Olds in California

TEHACHAPI, Calif. -- Parents are deeply concerned about the opening of an After School Satan Club for children at Golden Hills Elementary School in Tehachapi, California. The club plans to meet on December 5, 2022.



However, more than 86,903 people signed a petition against the club. "Say 'NO' to the After School Satan Club targeting little ones under your care," reads a petition hosted by TFP Student Action addressed to the school district. "America is One Nation Under God and I encourage you to use every legal means to protect our children from Satan, the father of lies."

Access the petition here: https://tfpstudentaction.org/petitions/protest-against-after-school-satan-club-1



"To deliberately push Satanism on young children is a form of spiritual terrorism," said John Ritchie, TFP Student Action director. "What schools need the most is God, truth, and virtue. But the Satanic Temple wants to open more satan clubs and expose innocent children, ages 5 to 12, to the greatest spiritual danger -- the destructive influence of Hell."



"Although parents clearly don't want Satanic activity anywhere near their children," Ritchie said, "their parental rights are trampled on, and not respected anymore. Too many parents get sidelined. Their voices don't matter. And school officials insist – based on a twisted concept of equality – that they have no other choice but to welcome the harmful influence of satan into school."



"There is a fundamental difference between good and evil, truth and error, satanism and Christianity," Ritchie said. "It's a big mistake to give satanism equal access to schools because satanism is by its very essence set up against God, the declared enemy of God, and is therefore an anti-religion."



"When most children are thinking about the peaceful beauty of Christmas, kids at Golden Hills Elementary are grappling with the enemy of Christmas: dark, anti-Christian, in-your-face satanism," continued Ritchie.



"This is a spiritual battle with two possible outcomes. If we want to restore peace in schools, and foster harmony in society, we should respect and honor the Prince of Peace," Ritchie said. "As a culture, we can't serve two masters. Either we serve God and enjoy peace, or we serve the father of lies, a murderer from the beginning (John 8:44) and experience more crime, more revolt, and more chaos."

TFP Student Action (http://www.tfpstudentaction.org/) is a nationwide grassroots network of 209,255 students and concerned parents committed to defending traditional moral values and working to restore Christian Civilization in America.

------------------------

SOURCE: TFP Student Action