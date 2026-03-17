Mars Isn’t the Only “Red” Planet

“He sits enthroned above the circle of the earth, and its people are like grasshoppers. He stretches out the heavens like a canopy, and spreads them out like a tent to live in.” ISAIAH 40:22 (New International Version Bible).

Yes, I know. Mars has long been called the “Red Planet”. That’s its apparent color seen through telescopes, because of the large amounts of iron oxide dust in its thin mostly carbon dioxide atmosphere. Over past decades we’ve also seen some phenomenal pictures of the surface of Mars from the various NASA “ROVERS”, (Sojourner-1996, Spirit-2003, Opportunity-2003, Curiosity-2011, Perseverance-2020), those intrepid little wheeled robot explorers who send back great panoramas and detailed photos of the surface of Mars over 220 million or more miles back to Earth. As Mr. Spock from Star Trek might have commented: “Fascinating”!

But when I observe the “color” of Planet Earth, normally called the “blue planet”, I increasingly am forced to refer to the “color” of its prevailing political structures as heavily skewed to the collectivist/socialist and destructive to freedom leftist hue---RED (the despicable socialist commies have not been historically referred to as “blues”, have they?)

But, you say—everyone knows that “communism”, or versions of it (such as in Canada in recent years), is dead over most of the world, with the exceptions (in varying degrees of despotism) of China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Brazil, Ethiopia, various African countries, and---well, it might still be “twitching” here and there, but it is dead or dying over most of the world. Right? Well, I hate to disillusion you, but in reality there has never been, by definition, a real “communist” country anywhere in the history of the world! Just lying and brutal and authoritarian dystopian governments that operated with “wishful thinking”, Satanic lies, coercion and brutality, starvation, shortages of basic human necessities, governmental incompetence, serfdom for the masses, and “the good life” for the small “ruling class”—whose populations almost always referred to themselves as “socialists” rather than “communists”. Hmmmm. I wonder why?

WHAT “COMMUNISM” IS—OR IS NOT

Just what is “communism”? According to that Satanic lunatic, Karl Heinrich Marx (who was not Jewish or even religious, but whose parents were both from families who had converted from Judaism to Christianity long before his birth), communism will come about when all of the governments of the world have “withered away”, leaving only the proletariat (that’s us) to enjoy an idyllic existence where a person’s needs will be happily and willingly fulfilled by everyone else, and only joy and laughter, and peace ever after, will be the lot of mankind. God will not be needed, for He never existed in the first place in the fevered belief system of Marxism. Man will reign supreme in an earthly “paradise”. Unfortunately, because of that evil, selfish, capitalistic and un-socialist propensity of the proletariat (that’s us) to look out for number one (that’s also us), it hasn’t yet worked out as Marx and Engels prophesied. No, not quite.

But, you say—for most of the past 109 years, since the despicable Bolshevik takeover of Russia in 1917, we have been opposing “communism”, haven’t we? Well, not really. We in the U.S. and in Europe have been pretending to oppose communism—which by definition has never yet existed—when in reality the western world generally, and the U.S. specifically, have been becoming what the “communists” are now and ALWAYS have been---SOCIALISTS living under various repressive collectivist and tyrannical regimes of total government control (e.g. “The Union of Soviet SOCIALIST Republics”, “National SOCIALIST German Workers Party”--i.e. Nazis of the 1930’s and half of the 1940’s—a version of socialists with “racial purity” incorporated into their vicious insanity). Even the Italian Fascists of the 1920’s and 1930’s were “socialists” under the skin, with incompetent arrogance to bolster their claims of “superiority”.

Just because many formerly “communist” countries no longer refer to themselves that way, or use the term “socialist” in their official names, doesn’t mean that the “authoritarian” aspects of those former “communist” governments don’t still exist. In most “former” communist (i.e. repressive socialist) countries these tendencies still exist, to one degree or another—perhaps not with the same harshness and lack of basic consumer goods that existed previously, but the “totalitarian urges” still exist in many of those nations—urges that are reinforced by the fanatical and Satanic Moslems that are infesting much of formerly ‘Christian” Europe. Urges and infestations that are getting stronger here in the West, especially in the U.S.A., and especially in the State of Texas, if you can believe such (thanks to their compromising Governor, Greg Abbott)! May God bring us to our senses before it is too late—if it isn’t already!

Do you think that Marx and Engels really believed that the government of any nation state would “whither away”? You would have a better chance of finding a quarter left under your pillow by a real tooth fairy than ever living in a world where all governments would disappear. Marx knew this. So did the Illuminati/Jacobin conspirators of The League of the Just, in Germany, who suggested the “manifesto” in 1847, and who supported Marx financially as he wrote “The Communist Manifesto” at their direction, which Marx published in February, 1848 under his name.

So, have the worshippers of all repressive socialist governments, from Marx’s day until now, by whatever name they call themselves: Nazis, Fascists, Bolsheviks, Peronistas, Fidelistas, Pol Potists, Benevolent Socialists, “New Deal and Great Society Democrats”, or “Compassionate Conservative Republicans”, disappeared from Planet Earth, or are they still lurking among us, only with different names to confuse the gullible? Whatever they call themselves today, I contend that they are ALL one and the same in their dedication to total government control over our lives. Only the degree of intimidation and raw force may vary somewhat, but the expected outcome is the same---the government becomes the “intimidator” and we, the people who are supposed to be the government, become the “intimidatees”.

It makes no difference if “Pharaoh” lives in ancient Thebes or Luxor, Babylon, Cairo, Rome, or in present day Ottawa, London, Berlin, Moscow, Beijing, New York City, or Washington, D.C. The message is always made perfectly clear eventually: Obey the government or suffer the consequences. The Marxists/Globalists of BOTH parties who controlled the Obama/Biden Administrations and most of our U.S. government for much of the past century have made that “edict” perfectly clear, and are quite disturbed that some of us REFUSE TO COMPLY with their authoritarian arrogance! They hate and fear those of us who “resist” their authoritarianism, which is all the more reason for free people to CONTINUE TO RESIST the despicable globalists and their “One World Government” or their “New World Order” anti-freedom nonsense.

Some of our gullible and uninformed citizens who trust those who have some degree of power over their lives assure us that “communism” could never happen here in the good old U.S.A., land of the free and home of the brave. But recall that “communism” is the utopian, unachievable goal. Repressive socialism of one form or another---total “1984-style” dystopian government---always has been and STILL IS the real goal that our modern-day “Pharaohs” really seek.

You are correct if you assume that “communism” could never happen in America, for the real goal of the jackals we call communists (and their butt-kissing progressive/socialist allies and their globalist national and international banking masters, along with the treasonous gnomes of The Council on Foreign Relations and the World Economic Forum who control the “narrative”), is TOTAL GOVERNMENT CONTROL, achieved gradually and voluntarily if possible, but with force and repression if necessary (the treacherous and Marxist United Nations Organization is expert at that). Our modern “communists” would be horrified at the thought that their totalitarian government would eventually “wither away”. Perish the thought! They aren’t “that” dedicated to the Marxian “fairy tales”.

Always remember that ANY socialist government is only a few ‘jack-booted’ steps away from the brutality that was (and is) so efficiently practiced by the socialist tyrannies of Cuba, Iran, Venezuela (until recently), North Korea, Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, The German Democratic Republic (i.e. the former ‘East Germany’), Fascist Italy, and most of “Eastern Europe” while it was under Soviet domination. Many years ago, a conservative writer—Vox Day, reminded us that “Socialist countries are particularly prone to slaughter, as 58% of…socialist regimes have committed ‘democide’—killing their own people,---and these socialist mortacracies are responsible for 80% of the 169 million victims of government murder in the 20th century.” Can socialism kill you? You’d better believe it!

Just what did Marx and Engels propose in their “Communist Manifesto” to bring about their heaven on earth? I don’t have space to list all ten of these Satanic ‘revelations’, so I suggest that you call up on the internet “The Ten Planks of the Communist Manifesto”. I think that you’ll be forced to conclude, as I was, that we in the good old U.S.A. are, for the most part, already-----COMMUNISTS, as proposed and defined by Marx (well, not really, since there never has been a government that could call itself ‘communist’, because under true “communism” there would be no governments).

In actuality, we in the U.S. are currently living in a “semi-socialist oligarchy run by national/international bankers and big business conglomerates”, while still pretending to be a ‘Constitutional Republic’ operating under the principles of “federalism” (strong states, weak central government) as envisioned by our Founders). Our current system is just the opposite and that can’t be denied! It has been planned that way, and came about because WE, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, don’t truly give serious consideration as to what “our” American government has been “morphing” into for many generations!

If we define “authoritarianism” as TOTAL GOVERNMENT CONTROL over the lives of the people, then just what do we have here in the U.S.? Do we have weak states that are essentially vassals of the federal government? YES! Do at least half of our population and most of “our” huge governmental bureaucracy hold anti-free enterprise, pro-socialiist beliefs? YES! Do we have heavy graduated taxation and regulation through the IRS? YES! (Although the previous degree of confiscation of our incomes under President Trump was considerably reduced—while Comrade Sleazy Joe Biden’s Administration did all they could to reinstate much higher taxes.) Do we have judicial disrespect for our Constitution and for our Christian heritage? YES! Have we endured government ownership or control of increasing acreages of land and the stealing of private property via the abuse of eminent domain? YES! Have we allowed the ENEMIES of our Republic—particularly citizens of Communist China and members of the evil CCP to purchase huge acreages of American farmland and other real property? YES!

Are we experiencing government at all levels trashing our American values and fostering unconstitutional ‘give-away’ programs from the cradle to the grave? YES! Do we suffer sinister collectivists and despicable pandering politicians as they try to disarm us and change the meaning of our precious 2nd Amendment from an individual right to a ‘collective’ right? YES! Do we permit government control over our “public” schools? YES! Have Americans submitted to limitations on our right of free speech? YES! (At least before Elon Musk so patriotically purchased “Twitter/X” and opened it to real free speech (something that the socialist idiots of Europe and the Marxists of the United Nations Organization are trying to quell and to put Musk in prison over).

Is our American government subservient to ‘The Federal Reserve Banking System’, the globalists’ PRIVATELY OWNED central banking conglomerate foisted on America in the early 20th century, which has caused depression, multiple recessions, and destroyed the value of our currency? YES! Have we been inundated with uncontrolled ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, i.e. an INVASION of our borders, encouraged by our anti-American government? YES! (At least until President Trump’s second tern began).

Have we permitted a virtual medical dictatorship forced on almost all of our states during the recent Chinese Communist/CCP-induced Plandemic, during which both “R” and “D” morons called governors surrendered like cowards to the threats and dictates of the federal leviathan and the power crazed denizens of the C.D.C. and W.H.O.? Yes! Have we surrendered our freedom by submitting to a potentially SUBVERSIVE “Real I.D.” system foisted upon Americans upon the FALSE assurances of “our” government that it was for the purpose of “protecting” us from slithery terrorists come among us to do us harm, rather that the all-intrusive SPYING SYSTEM against Americans by “our” big brother government that it truly is becoming? YES!

Let’s be honest: We in the U.S. have all these symptoms of total government power in varying degrees! More are being forced upon us every year by the globalist/socialist lovers of authoritarianism that infest “our” governments at all levels. The Satanic disciples of Marx and Engels have done their evil work well, slowly converting our once-determined-to-stay-free American people into sniveling, complying COWARDS who are afraid of “offending” “Big Brother”!

One of the Communist Manifesto’s planks (#1) calls for “the abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes”. Try not paying your property tax one year, and see if the government doesn’t eventually come and confiscate your property. Under all so-called ‘communist’ countries, the people are not allowed to own any real property. And let’s face it---we NEVER really own our property even here in the U.S. if a government entity can confiscate it for failure to pay property taxes or by seizing it via the Constitutionally permitted (and now increasingly abused) exercise of “eminent domain”, a power often exercised by unscrupulous politicians demanding some sort of “quid pro quo” or even the payment of financial bribes.

Plank #2 of the Manifesto calls for “a heavy progressive or graduated income tax”. The international socialist banking cabal foisted this nail in the coffin of freedom upon us in 1913. Plank #5 calls for “banking with centralization of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national State capital and an exclusive monopoly”. As I said, the Federal Reserve System was created in 1913. I assume you know that it is NOT Federally owned and NOTHING is in reserve. It is a privately owned corporation controlled by national and international powerful socialist/globalist bankers with the power to increase or decrease our money supply as they see fit. (The Chairman of the Fed is always “one of them”). The “Fed” creates money out of thin air, lends it to the willing accomplices of our Treasury Department and other foreign national banks, and then collects lots of “interest” from the American taxpayers. As Mayer De Rothschild, one of the brainchildren of the centralized banking system said long ago: “Permit me to control the currency of a nation and I care not who makes its laws”.

Well, my fellow “communists”, have I upset your complacency enough for you to begin investigating for yourselves? Through many different laws and “government regulations” over the past century or more, we Americans have already adopted almost all ten of the Communist Manifesto’s planks to one degree or another. Research it yourselves if you doubt me. We no longer live in the truly free country as envisioned by our Founders. Oh yes, we still maintain the “outer forms” of our Constitutional Republic, while inside this nation the rot induced by the lies and lust for power of the globalists and progressives is becoming much more apparent, and much more difficult for our “masters” to conceal. And much more difficult for Presidents and Patriots to overcome.

For many decades Americans have banded together into various patriotic groups in an effort to reverse, or at least slow down, this mad rush toward authoritarian collectivism here in the U.S. But there are not enough Americans manning the ranks of these patriotic pro-constitution, anti-Marxist organizations, and even fewer in positions of power or influence, to seriously challenge these Marxist institutions and paradigms, and even fewer politicians and church leaders who call for their repeal or even gradual phase out.

At best we have slowed down the inexorable “long march” of these despicable Marxists/progressives/globalists toward their goal of the destruction of the Constitutional Republic known as the U.S.A. We Americans might still have more freedoms than other people who suffered under total government, or who are presently suffering thereunder, but we as a people seem to have slowly acquiesced to the major socialist attacks on constitutional freedom and private property, considering them now as normal parts of our “American” way of life. BUT THEY ARE NOT NORMAL—ONLY TIMIDLY ACCEPTED!

Our U.S.A. has slowly turned away from the principles of God-given individual rights, limited constitutional government, free markets, free enterprise, and private property. We all seem to have increasingly embraced the FAILED ideas of socialism that have been foisted upon our nation ever since the mid-19th century, when the insane plot to “grow government” began to gain traction. We all should be ashamed of ourselves for having allowed this to happen to our nation, and to us as its citizens—descendants of patriot men and women who eventually became determined that they would no longer succumb to a tyrannical government. As Johann Von Goethe (1749-1832) so wisely observed long ago: “None are more hopelessly enslaved as those who falsely believe they are free!” That’s Americans, in a nutshell!

POLITICAL REPRESSION COMES ABOUT GRADUALLY

Repressive socialism usually sneaks up on a nation and its citizens incrementally. History has thoroughly proved that fact. It is happening to America today. Just consider the “manifesto” of the 2020 Democrat Party (The Klan of New Bolsheviks) that was pushed by Socialist Senator (and Soviet Union admiring—he spent his honeymoon there) Bernie Sanders and his brain damaged sycophants, and APPROVED by Comrade Sleazy Joe Biden, our former “pseudo-President”, to see a roadmap directly into total government and political repression!

Although I’ve never been an admirer of the late Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, he once said something that we all should reflect upon: “As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression. In both instances, there’s a twilight where everything remains seemingly unchanged, and it is in such twilight that we must be aware of change in the air, however slight, lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.” I suggest you read those penetrating and quite disturbing words again, and memorize them, for in my opinion we are well past our “twilight” period!

Whether we are living in that twilight of the last vestiges of freedom our Forefathers gave us, and are facing incipient chaos and the eventual breakup of our nation, or in the dawn of a renewed American spirit, are questions each of us must answer from the deepest recesses of our own consciences and beliefs. The balance of President Trump’s second term will be full of opportunities and challenges, and in order for our liberties to survive, more Americans than presently appear willing to join our battle to preserve our Republic must enter the battle, now!

The Roman writer Ennius (c. 239 B.C.--c. 169 B.C.) wisely reminded his countrymen: “On ancient ways and heroes stands the Roman state.” Likewise for our greatly loved, but greatly troubled, country that surely seems to be forgetting those ‘ancient ways and heroes’ ON PURPOSE. The Marxist scum who are salivating over their long-sought conquest of the U.S. are destroying all evidences of our erstwhile greatness and cohesiveness in their Satanic quest to end the Constitutional Republic of our Founders and replace it with a tyrannical “United Socialist Republics of America”.

I am truly bothered by sounding negative, as I suppose I have been in this article. Sometimes I feel helpless to be anything else. This I do know: We will either march in the army of free men and women, with the spirit of our patriot ancestors and the principles of our Christian faith to guide us, or we will goose-step down the path toward the obliteration of our liberties and a thousand years of “sieg heils” (‘hail victory” in German), with all that implies. The choice of what future we select, my fellow Americans, is NOW upon us. I hope you’ll choose wisely in whatever days of freedom still lie ahead of us, because as the prescient George Orwell reminded us back in 1949, the fate of freedom depends on what YOU decide to do—accept authoritarianism or reject it! The time for excuses is past. The time for action is NOW!