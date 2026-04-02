Political

Mr. David Stumbo, candidate for Attorney General, and Mr. Fred West, candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, will address First Monday on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC — First Monday is pleased to announce that Mr. David Stumbo, candidate for Attorney General, and Mr. Fred West, candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, will be our featured speakers at its meeting on Monday, April 13, 2026, at the Poinsett Club in downtown Greenville.

Both candidates will discuss the issues they believe the SC Attorney General and the Commissioner should address.

Their remarks will be followed by an interactive discussion, consistent with First Monday’s long-standing format that encourages dialogue between speakers and attendees.

First Monday is a Republican business and political forum that brings together Upstate Republicans and business leaders to engage with state and local officials, policymakers, and candidates. The organization offers members opportunities to hear directly from leaders and to provide input on issues affecting the state and local community.

Lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m., and the program will end promptly at 1:00 p.m.

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Deb Sofield, Chair of First Monday, using the information listed above.

The media is welcome. For more information, visit www.firstmondayingreenville.com

--------------------------

ALL MEDIA PLEASE NOTE RULES OF THE POINSETT CLUB: The Poinsett Club is a private club, and they have a strict dress code for everyone - please note that hats, denim, tennis shoes, or shorts are NOT allowed. The Poinsett Club reserves the right to ask you to leave the premises if you are not dressed appropriately. Shoes are required. Business attire is acceptable for lunch. For gentlemen, shirts with a collar, turtlenecks, or sweaters with slacks are appropriate. Ladies should dress appropriately. Cell phones are not permitted in the Club - please make your call outside. The Media is only permitted to be in the ballroom with First Monday; the media are not allowed to crowd or wait in the halls. (per Poinsett Club rules)