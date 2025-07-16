Socialism Has Always Failed, And Always Will

“Socialism, along with its illegitimate son communism, is advancing around the world. Socialism appeals to man’s desires to get something for nothing through the agency of an omnipotent State government.

…Under socialism, the individual is given little incentive to invent, produce a better product, or to be more efficient so a product can be sold at a lower price and thus benefit all of society. The State determines everything. Socialism is rarely democratic; that is, the people have little to say about who gets elected to office….”

Gary DeMar, Ruler Of The Nations, Dominion Press, 1987 (P. 24)

+++++++++++++++++++

TEACHER FAILS ENTIRE CLASS—EXPLAINS WHY SOCIALISM WON’T WORK, AND ALWAYS FAILS.

(Quoting from original source/author, Clifford Gabriel).

“Is this man a genius? An economics professor at a local college made a statement that he had never failed a single student before, but had recently failed an entire class. That class had insisted that socialism worked and that no one would be poor and no one would be rich, a great equalizer.

“The professor then said, ‘OK, we will have an experiment in this class on this plan. All grades will be averaged and everyone will receive the same grade so no one will fail and no one will receive an “A”’ (substituting grades for dollars—something closer to home and more readily understood by all).

“After the first test, the grades were averaged and everyone got a “B”. The students who studied hard were upset and the students who studied little were happy. As the second test rolled around, the students who studied little had studied even less and the ones who studied hard (for the first test) decided they wanted a free ride too, so they studied little. The second test average was a “D”. No one was happy. When the third test rolled around, the average was an “F”.

“As the tests proceeded, the scores never increased as bickering, blame, and name-calling all resulted in hard feelings and no one would study for the benefit of anyone else. To their great surprise, ALL FAILED and the professor told them that socialism would also ultimately fail because when the reward is great, the effort to succeed is great, but when government (or their professor) takes all the reward away, no one will try or want to succeed.

“Here are possibly the 5 best sentences you’ll ever read and all are applicable to this experiment:

You cannot legislate the poor INTO prosperity by legislating the wealthy OUT of prosperity;

What one person receives without working for, another person must work for WITHOUT receiving;

The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from someone else;

You cannot multiply wealth by DIVIDING it;

When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF ANY NATION!”

Without doubt, history has completely “vetted” those statements and has found them to be 100% accurate! They need to be “carved in stone”! We can see these truths in action in the socialist/Marxist “paradise” of Venezuela today, and in those few other Marxist/socialist “heavens on earth” that still survive on this planet (Cuba, North Korea, some South American and African nations). And we’ll probably all see the results of adopting “socialism” here in the USA before long if President Trump fails in his brave efforts to “Make America Great Again”, and the anti-American Marxist/progressive policies of wasteful and profligate spending of the former Comrade Biden (mal)administration overcome the struggle to banish Marxism/collectivism from our midst.

Since the 2020 crooked and rigged election (watch Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules DVD if you doubt me, or research Mike Lindell’s patriotic efforts to expose the unlawful “vote counting” perpetrated in that election by despicable Democrats), the failed fantasy of “democratic socialism” has long been tossed around in the “Halls of Moronic Mendacity” (otherwise known as Congress) in The District of Criminals and Communists.

All the younger mush-brained “New Bolshevik” Congress Critters, and many of the older, equally brain damaged, disgusting denizens of the “swamp”, lined up to kiss the “sacred” ring of the new PSEUDO-PRESIDENT, Comrade Joe Biden (a life member of the Klan of New Bolsheviks) on January 20, 2021 and get his official “blessings” for the four “glorious” years of his “reign” where they all could indulge their infantile dreams of “spending themselves into prosperity” while Comrade Joe licked his favorite flavor of ice cream and his increasingly degenerating mind opened our borders to hordes of vulgar, desperate, and criminal dregs of humanity from all of the failed cesspool nations of earth, while plotting (as we’re learning) ever new socialist/Marxist executive orders and new legislation to continue America’s downward track—to continue the Dumbocrat/Socialist goal of making the U.S. ever more poor and more dependent on the “Big Brother” government that Biden and his fellow Marxists (including Comrade former President Obama) salivated over. Their hoped for “blessings” turned out to be a freedom and prosperity-destroying “serpent’s bite”, as we all know now.

Many of the truly committed leftists of the Democrat Party, of the “legacy” media, of hordes of leftist “think tanks” and “non-governmental Organizations (NGO’s), are still touting the wonders and the marvels of what they admiringly referred to as “Democratic Socialism”, which promised an endless cornucopia of “free this and free that” government programs (along with the mandates and edicts and executive orders—WHICH ARE NOT LAWS—often foisted and forced UNCONSTITUTIONALLY onto the American people), if they will just be gullible enough to vote these ‘purveyors of perfidy’, these “masters of mendacity”, back into power and keep them there, by hook or by crook (mostly the latter).

Then, they promise, the clouds will part, the golden sunshine of magical and “free” government provided “benefits”, including resuming the destruction of our U.S. economy, will begin to fall upon the heads of our benighted citizens, the “wizards of wind and solar power” will rein supreme, and the new “People’s Socialist Republic of North America” will begin its glorious reign—under the beneficent tutelage of the fascists of the World Economic Forum, and the communists who run the United Nations, all under the control of the “Deep Staters”, the wanna-be “masters of the planet”—and endless peace and prosperity will descend upon all of us for the next 1000 years (or until reality sets in, whichever comes first). Hmmm—haven’t we heard this before in places like Russia and Germany and China?

“FREE” AND BENIFICENT GOVERNMENT IS A FANTASY

This “freebies for all” fantasy is nothing new. Today we, “the downtrodden and oppressed and poor and starving citizens of this disgusting free enterprise ‘failure’ of a country called the United States” can look to truly successful examples of socialist, planned economy countries full of happy and productive people who work willingly for the benefit of all, and who spend their vast amounts of free government subsidized time producing art, writing great plays and books and composing music, while discussing political philosophies and how best to share their abundance of food and their full and rich lives with others—you know, socialist paradises like North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, , Nicaragua, Haiti, most countries on the African Continent, Iran, Iraq, and—well, there are so many of these “successful examples of socialism” that space won’t allow a listing of more of them. But they’re all wonderful and thriving lands of human freedom, peace, love, and brotherhood. Oh yes, they really are (in an “Alice In Wonderland” sort of fantasy).

So why does socialism in its various forms (i.e. Nazi-ism, Communism, Fascism, Pol-Potism) seem so appealing to the unthinking masses of today? Obviously, as is readily apparent, the increasingly socialist oligarchy that claimed to “run” the U.S. over the past four years (we call them “Democrats, RINO Republicans, Democratic socialists) have always stayed in power by promising their gullible and unthinking masses a “share” of the government’s resources, either direct financial payments or by luring them with the “bait” of “free” government programs to “help the people”.

POLITICIANS LOVE SOCIALISM TO CONTROL PEOPLE!

Politicians throughout history have used this tactic in order to keep themselves in power, and in CONTROL of their populations, which is their true goal, because socialists of whatever stripe ALWAYS have control of the masses as their ultimate aim, for which they will lie, steal, extort, kill, blackmail, go to war, cause crises, etc., in order to pursue their goal of total control over the rest of the population. Comrade Joe Biden and his slimy surrogates were but the latest incarnation of these power-mad fanatics.

Their progenitors originated in the swampy mists of the past, all the way back to NIMROD in the Old Testament, and without doubt all humans who have ever lived have had to suffer, in varying degrees, with this lust for power and control that “socialist” leaders (forked-tongued kings, emperors, strong men, corrupt ecclesiastical “holy men”, and tyrannical conquerors) have always exhibited. The God-inspired men who founded the U.S.A. tried to constitutionally overcome this propensity of their fellow men to want to “lord it” over all the rest, and for at least some of our history it seemed that they had been mostly successful. Sadly, that has decreasingly been the case here in the U.S. since before the “Uncivil War”, and especially over virtually ALL of the 20th century.

THE 1620 PILGIMS WERE AN EXAMPLE OF FAILED SOCIALISM! “CHRISTIAN SOCIALISM” IS UNBIBLICAL!

Of course, there was a very early example of “failed socialism” right in our own back yard. It was tried a little over 400 years ago, in a remote enclave on the shore of the North American wilderness—a place that was called “New Plimoth” back in the year 1620. A group of faithful and dedicated Christian separatists (including three who were my wife’s ancestors), who called themselves “Pilgrims”, arrived on the desolate shores of what is now Massachusetts, and struggled to begin an agreed upon communal-style colony of Christian believers, dedicated in faith to following God’s Word to the best of their abilities, and vowing to work for “their common good”, each of them contributing their best efforts to all the others to assure the survival of their new colony and pay back their financial investors in England; each to have all things in common, each receiving an equal share of the food that was grown by all.

Unfortunately, during that first terribly harsh winter of 1620/21, about half of their number died from disease and malnutrition, inadequate planning and insufficient supplies. For the summer of 1621, the surviving men and the even fewer surviving women struggled to build their humble homes and grow enough food to allow them to make it through the next winter of 1621/22, struggles which were severely hampered because so many of their number were ill or had already died.

Even by the Spring of 1621, the surviving men, mostly young singles or widowers, began to resist the demands of the few surviving women, with the larger group of many parentless children, to work for them and to support them by their efforts, their Christian beliefs being severely tested. Though they barely managed to survive and share a harvest celebration with around 90 of their Wampanoag Indian neighbors sometime in the Fall of 1621, (a feast for which the Native People provided a goodly share of the food), things went from “bad to worse” over the next year of 1622.

The concept of “Christian Socialism” (NOT taught in God’s Word), was on the verge of destroying their colony. Their original communal agreement proved to be almost disastrous. The younger surviving men didn’t want to labor for the surviving families of older men who had died. Those who worked hard received no more than those who slacked off. The few surviving wives didn’t relish washing clothes and preparing food for those outside of their own homes, for they considered it a form of slavery. Things were going “downhill” rapidly. The end of the Plymouth experiment was in sight, thanks to their communal (socialistic) economy which they had originally thought would be beneficial to all of them. But it wasn’t! (It never has been.)

Finally, in early 1623, Governor William Bradford, their wise human “savior”, with the majority consent of all of the survivors, decreed that the New Plimoth (original spelling) Colony would be broken up into plots of land, the farm animals divided out, and then given to the Pilgrims still alive and to those who had come subsequently from England, (bringing few or NO supplies with them) who could cultivate their OWN land, raise their OWN animals, grow as much food as they could, and use it as they wished. Bradford’s new system of “free enterprise” was an immediate success.

“FREE ENTERPISE” SAVED THE PILGRIMS FROM EXTINCTION!

By the Fall of 1623 there was such an abundance of food that they celebrated their FIRST TRUE THANKSGIVING, for not only did the Pilgrims have a more than adequate supply of food, but the concept of “free enterprise” (not socialism) was locked firmly into their minds, for they had proved that each man, working to better himself and his family, could not only provide well for his immediate family, but could provide for others as well, if given the opportunity to VOLUNTARILY struggle and succeed FOR HIMSELF! And the rest, as they say, is history, and Plymouth Colony thrived for the next 70 or so years until it was absorbed into the larger Massachusetts Bay Colony in the early 1690’s.

Socialism was a proven FAILURE in New Plimoth, as it has been a failure everywhere it has been tried. Their initial “communal system” almost destroyed the Plymouth Colony. Socialist forms of government have been a dismal and freedom-destroying failure in modern times also, and despite the lies emanating from Socialist apologists like comrade Sen. Bernie Sanders (who spent his honeymoon in the old Soviet Union, and praised the “glories” of Marxist “progress” there), and his disgusting and deceitful allies in the “Klan of New Bolsheviks”, socialism will always be a failure, for it is in direct contravention of the human will to strive to always better oneself first, and then share one’s bounty with others, and at a profit if possible.

WHERE DOES SOCIALISM ACTUALLY WORK?

A true socialist economy exists ONLY in the fevered minds of progressive “moon bats” who lust after endless streams of taxpayer dollars (which, as the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher so wisely reminded mankind, always come to an end when “other people’s money runs out”), perpetually assuring themselves of how “great” socialism is by reading all about it in books written by equally brain damaged fellow leftist socialists! As one of my favorite bumper stickers wisely proclaims: Socialism only works in two places: In Heaven, where they don’t need it, and in Hell, where they already have it.

As the intelligent and the informed among us have long since learned from history, a true “socialist” form of government always eventually deteriorates into versions of coercion, intimidation, confiscation of real property (and especially of firearms), shortages of basic goods, especially of food, threats, brutality, fear, and deliberate aggression, as the strong prey upon the weak, and as the liars and the plotters who control those socialist governments (e.g. socialist Nazis, socialist Fascists, socialist Communists, socialist phony “Christians”) become desperate to prop up their failing and increasingly bankrupt structures from collapsing, just as we are beginning to see here in the U.S., where the collapse of our monetary system is a worrisome specter that haunts us constantly.

The failed country known as modern day Venezuela (one of the wealthiest countries in the WORLD only 30 or so years ago) is a prime example of tyrants inducing the people to accept more and more “free” socialist programs—more free government beneficence, courtesy of the confiscations of the wealth and property of people and businesses who had long struggled to attain a degree of self-sufficiency and prosperity, accomplishments that are virtually anathema to true socialists.

SOCIALISM DEPENDS ON TAKING THE PEOPLE’S MONEY UNDER A FALSE PREMISE!

As I said earlier, the late, and wise Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, once reminded us, “socialism is great until the government runs out of other people’s money.” That’s what is now happening in the once very prosperous and free country of Venezuela and, since around half of our fellow Americans became stupid enough to believe what the conniving and lying Dumbocrat and RINO progressive enemies of our freedom promised them prior to the 2020 rigged and illegal “election” (and in truth for over a hundred years before that), the SAME THING is happening to our U.S.A. right in front of our unbelieving eyes!

We Americans have it in our power to prevent the continued loss of our constitutional freedoms IF we JOIN TOGETHER, EDUCATE OURSELVES AND OTHERS about what the enemies of freedom are plotting, IF we have the courage, the determination, the wisdom and the FORESIGHT to do so, and IF we refuse to listen to the soothing, “syrupy” LIES of the despicable progressives in government, in the main stream media, in academia, in chamber of commerce dominated businesses—including the Chambers of non-American Commerce themselves, ALL of who are rapidly contaminating our body politic, and who are dedicated to the proposition that only THEY have the wisdom to determine our future, and THEY have decided that the Constitutional liberties that Americans have enjoyed since 1787 are not “conducive” to their visions of a future controlled by THEM! If “we, the people”, allow our freedoms to be totally stolen from us by the sinister plotters of progressive/socialist treachery that have increasingly dominated “our” federal and state governments since at least the dawn of the 20th century (and for much longer), then who will be at fault for our demise? Them, or us? I think you know the answer.