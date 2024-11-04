More Evidence Shows GA SOS Certified Wrong 2020 Winners

VoterGA Offers Strategies to Prevent Faulty 2024 Certification

ATLANTA -- VoterGA provided new evidence indicating that Georgia Secretary of State (SOS) Brad Raffensperger certified the wrong winners in the November 3, 2020, General election in both the Presidential race and the U. S. Senate race. President Joe Biden was declared the winner over former President Donald Trump by 11,779 votes while former U.S. Senator David Perdue was forced into a runoff after winning a three-way race with Jon Ossoff and Shane Hazel by nearly 88,000 votes.

During a recent press conference, VoterGA's Garland Favorito and David Cross first explained that Georgia's 2020 certified election results cannot be forensically substantiated due to votes having no ballot images, double-counted ballots and missing original or recount ballot images. These anomalies are documented in a three-year ballot image analysis project published on BallotAssure.com by Phillip Davis, a 30-year career image analyst. While not outcome determinative, it illustrates massive problems in how Georgia conducts electronic voting elections.

Favorito added there are other types of forensic evidence collected by a State Election Board complaint for Fulton County showing unsourced votes such as votes without tabulator tapes and backfilled votes. The complaint identified how 17,852 certified votes have no ballot image, 3,930 votes were double counted and 6,691 duplicate votes identified by Gov. Kemp's study produced from VoterGA research provided to him by Joe Rossi. Those unsubstantiated votes alone impacted the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.VoterGA then played Raffensperger's NBC Today interview from the morning after the election. The SOS explained that 4.7 million ballots were cast, only 2% of the votes were left to count, counting would be finished that day, and it would not change the outcome of the election where President Trump had a 103,705-vote lead. Despite emphatically stating "We don't guess," Raffensperger allowed counting of "ballots" from unknown sources to continue for days and certified 4.998 million Presidential votes on over five million ballots cast.

VoterGA then showed a corroborating SOS interim election report posted about two hours after the NBC interview. It showed 99.4% of counties and 99.5% of precincts had reported. With only 13 of 285 precincts left to count in Fulton County, or about 7,000 to 12,000 votes, President Trump still had a 101,795-vote lead and Senator Perdue exceeded the threshold for a runoff by 78,523 votes. That report is consistent with a series of interim election reports downloaded by Cross just after the election.Favorito added: "Even disregarding all forensic evidence, Secretary Raffensperger's own words and his own interim election reports indicate President Donald Trump and Senator David Perdue won the Georgia Presidential and U.S. Senate races."



VoterGA concluded by outlining significant legislative changes and State Election Board rules that were passed to help secure the 2024 election. Cross demonstrated how anyone can track interim Georgia election results and how to report problems on Election Day to the VoterGA hotline or VotifyNow.com.



