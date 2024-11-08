Family Policy Alliance and Christians Engaged Congratulate Donald Trump for Winning 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

GARLAND, Texas -- Donald J. Trump will become the 47th President of the United States after securing a historic victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The former president and Republican nominee was declared the winner following a hard-fought campaign, marked by significant support from voters nationwide who rallied behind his vision for America's future.

"The Family Policy Alliance congratulates President-elect Trump on his hard-fought victory. His focus on religious freedom, pro-family values and his record on the sanctity of life secured the votes of the nation's social conservatives," said Family Policy Alliance (FPA) President and CEO Craig DeRoche.

"We continue to pray for the President-elect and his family as we look forward to working together with them on preserving pro-family values in the days ahead," he added.

Christians Engaged (CE) President Bunni Pounds also congratulates President-elect Trump on his comeback victory to the White House, Republican Senate leadership—especially Senator Ted Cruz, a big supporter of our efforts to mobilize Bible-believing Christians — and Speaker Mike Johnson on what looks like the strong possibility of them keeping the House of Representatives.

"Together, through Christians Engaged and Family Policy Alliance, we mobilized more than 850,000 people through our national campaign to pray and vote, and on top of that, reached into the millions through the efforts of our 41 state organizations that employ over 400 employees and engage weekly with more than 50,000 churches," she said.

"The effort to mobilize Christians to pray, vote and engage was clearly seen in this election. America's Bible-believing Christians will continue to intercede on behalf of President-elect Trump, Senate leadership and Speaker Johnson, alongside our growing movement of nearly one million Christians as we seek God's will for our nation," Pounds stated.

FPAF and CE are Christian ministries that defend faith, family and freedom and protect American families by organizing, educating and mobilizing the social conservative movement in America.

Originally founded by Focus on the Family in 2004, Family Policy Alliance, Family Policy Alliance Foundation, and its sister organization Christians Engaged are emerging as leaders of the social conservative movement in America.

Family Policy Alliance advances biblical citizenship and promotes public policy that protects religious freedom, families, and life.

-----------------------------

SOURCE I AM PR