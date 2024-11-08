A Red Wave Hits the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives

For months, pollsters told us the race to the White House between former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris was neck-and-neck. Voters on both sides of the aisle were anxiously optimistic, but before the sun rose on Wednesday morning, Trump was declared the winner, and Republicans kept the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives while gaining the majority in the U.S. Senate.

A majority of voters were unable to look past Harris’s lack of accomplishments (including the border disaster), unelected rise to the Democrat nomination for President, and dismal record of the Biden-Harris administration. She failed in her attempts to seem relatable to working-class Americans because they recognized her lies. The hateful rhetoric and censorship towards Republicans have grown increasingly worse over the last four years. Paychecks have dwindled and companies have been strangled by onerous regulations and unpopular DEI and ESG mandates. People and businesses have been punished for their religious beliefs. The Left has aggressively pushed for taxpayer-funded abortions and transgender operations on children through federal policies and lawfare against protective state laws. The so-called party of kindness and joy reigned with an iron fist to snuff out dissenting views.

Trump was able to unify the full spectrum of the Republican party, including many moderates, by gathering a stellar team. He tapped Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his Vice President, an Appalachian-born conservative who described in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, how he experienced the American Dream after overcoming family dysfunction in his youth to becoming the first in his family to graduate college. Third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. halted his own campaign to join forces with Trump to Make America Healthy Again by protecting children and adults from harmful chemicals in food and demanding oversight and accountability from the CDC and NIH. Former House of Representatives member Tulsi Gabbard left the Democrat party to stump for Trump after she was fed up with their ridiculous “wokeness” and race-baiting. In 2020, Gabbard was the first Member of Congress to introduce legislation to protect women’s sports. Trump’s promise to protect free speech won over the endorsements of influencers like X owner Elon Musk and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Dave Portnoy, founder and owner of Barstool Sports said, “A lot of people are asking, ‘How did Trump get more votes than he got last time?’ Well, here’s the answer: Because people like myself, independents, or moderates. The Democrats gave us no choice. That was the worse campaign, and the pure arrogance and moral superiority have driven people away.” He went on to chastise Democrat voters for calling Trump voters “garbage” and “Nazis.”

Trump isn’t the only Republican to be victorious in this important election. The U.S. Senate is expected to flip to a 52-48 Republican majority. In Montana, Republican Tim Sheehy unseated 17-year Democrat incumbent Sen. Jon Tester. Similarly, Republican Bernie Moreno unseated three-term Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio. As expected, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who changed parties to Republican while in office, won Democrat-turned-Independent Joe Manchin’s seat.

Aside from the candidates on ballots, the American people made decisions on several ballot initiatives in a number of states on topics including abortion, marijuana, election integrity, immigration, and more. Florida, South Dakota, and Nebraska all rejected constitutional amendments to allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. Sadly, seven other states supported this type of measure. The three states that had marijuana legalization on their ballot — Florida, North Dakota, and South Dakota — rejected the initiative. To view the status of key ballot initiatives across the nation, you can do so here.

Eagle Forum PAC endorsed 23 state, local, and federal candidates in the general election from 14 states. A whopping 22 of those candidates won their elections! In a press release on Wednesday, Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman stated:

We are grateful for the millions of Americans who voted to support the foundational values that made the United States of America the “shining City on the hill” — a land of individual liberty with respect for the nuclear family, public and private virtue, and private enterprise. We encourage civic involvement by all and look forward to working together to advance the cause of freedom.

If you are not a member of Eagle Forum, please join today. We have an ambitious agenda that includes fighting for life, religious liberty, parental rights, and the protection of our children. We thank God for hearing our prayers for this great Nation and giving us the opportunity to advocate for faith, family, and freedom alongside all of you.