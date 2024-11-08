Mandate from the People

In light of the overwhelming victories secured across the country and in our state by Republicans, voters clearly spoke and gave their government a mandate to legislate like Republicans instead of kowtowing to the woke left, tax and spend liberals, and the special interests.

President Trump’s winning message, which is shared by the South Carolina Freedom Caucus and voters alike, is to cut taxes, improve our infrastructure, decrease regulation and spending, shrink the size of government, protect individual rights, and end the woke mind virus which has infected our institutions of higher learning and government schools.

The SCFC challenges our colleagues in the now expanded super majorities in both chambers to listen to the people and prioritize their needs over the special interests, and lead boldly on the issues the people care about.

The SCFC will be releasing our legislative agenda for the 2025 session in the coming days which will be hyper-focused on the mandate delivered to us clearly by our constituents.

We will continue to put our people over politics and the special interests, and we will continue to fight to make their lives better and more free from government intrusion every day. The SCFC invites our colleagues to join the team and deliver for the people who spoke loudly and clearly Tuesday at the ballot box.