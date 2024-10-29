Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Calling all Dads!

By Moms for Liberty

Your daughters need you to show up! Show up for her at home, at her events and at your voting location to cast your ballot to defend her dreams.

VOTE like her dreams depend on it!

Today we launched our digital ad, “That’s Not Fair,” spotlighting boys competing in girls’ school sports. The ad above features a dad comforting his daughter after losing a race to a boy competing in a girls’ sport, which is advocated for under the Biden/Harris redo of Title IX laws, that Moms for Liberty successfully halted earlier this year with an injunction at the federal level.

Please share with all the dads you know!

