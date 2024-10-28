Evert’s Electables

General Election - November 5, 2024

PLEASE NOTE—IMPORTANT DETAIL: do not take this flier to the polls. By law, you may take only a list of names and offices to the polling site.

For candidates already in an office, I have been able to check voting records. My comments reflect their voting records over the course of their tenure.

For those who have never run for office before and who claim a position, I will state their claim, but understand I have nothing by which to verify that claim.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A photo ID is required to vote in South Carolina.

This is the most consequential election in our country in a very long time; it will decide whether or not we will live in a democratic republic or something entirely different. The democrat party has made it clear that they intend to radically change the country, so they do not have to worry about criticism or opponents from any other party. They have made it abundantly clear they intend to change laws regarding free speech, religious freedoms in the public square, parental rights vs Trans rights, and the Second Amendment. In Many areas, they intend on passing laws at the federal level to have a one-size-fits-all all rule for the entire country, and if they can get the keys to all three branches, they will even try and change the Supreme Court to make all their changes “legal”.

US President

Trump/Vance (Republican)

https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

New York billionaire and businessman. Most of his businesses have been in real estate and casinos. Running as a populist, conservative, pro-American. He is an “outsider”. He governed as a pro-life President, the most Pro-Life president we have ever had. He believes the life issue should be dealt with at the state level, I happen to disagree with this position but that position lines up with the Supreme Court decision the life regarding Roe V Wade and the life decision. Trump has been very pro-police, pro-gun rights, and a law-and-order President. He’s also come out against corruption and has been swinging at the media. Immigration after his term ended exploded with illegal migrants flooding over the border, many of these have been criminals in organized and violent gangs. Trump has been a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment (right to bear arms) and is endorsed by the NRA. Endorsed by National Right to life PAC.

The establishment has accused him of everything from being a White supremacist, to Hitler and wanting to be a dictator, to colluding with the Russians to steal the last election. Which was proven to be just a false narrative the Hillary campaign made up, (they are rolling that out again). The Democrats and the mainstream media have thrown everything at him, they have even used the justice system against him trying to imprison him and bankrupt him with multiple criminal and civil suits in very hostile democrat strongholds. There have been at least two attempted assassination attempts on his life, yet the Democrats and the government still uses incendiary language towards him. I pray for his safety every day.

In his first term Trump was able to pass more conservative policies in his 4 years than any other GOP president elected in the last 100 years. His tax cut and his orders to eliminate regulations caused the economy to soar, and unemployment hit historic lows, for every group in the US, until Covid happened.

His choices for the Federal bench were fantastic, and he fought for his nominees even when the left went personal and tried to destroy his Candidate for the Supreme Court. I did not expect him to be as have such a Conservative record after his first term, he still says stuff I wish he would not, and he is a bit of a bull in a china shop, but he had a fantastic record as compared to the current administration. Despite several other Republican Presidents promising to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem (acknowledging Israel’s right to Jerusalem), President Trump was the one to actually do it. He has also been a huge defender of religious freedoms both inside and outside the U.S. He is the first President in over 40 years to successfully negotiate peace treaties between Israel and 3 Arab nations.

One of the things he has campaigned on is that the GOP and he are the commonsense candidates, to bring back normalcy and stability, that the Democrats have cast aside.

Kamala Harris/Tim Waltz (Democrat)

https://kamalaharris.com/

Biden was the VP under Obama and then became President in 2021, and Harris was the U.S. Senator from CA and became the VP. Initially they were going to run as the Biden/Harris ticket again, even though many knew that President Biden was no longer capable (in my opinion) of running the country. Then the debate happened in June and the powers behind the scenes pushed him out and Ms. Harris was able to gain the upper hand and become the nominee without any of the voters around the country having a say on the matter, just the elected elites and the delegates to the convention, she won no primaries in any state.

The current administration has run the country into the ground. They created large scale inflation at the beginning of their term, by printing and spending so much money (in which VP Harris was the deciding vote twice in the senate.) The administration took an economy that just needed to come out of the covid lockdowns and straddled it with inflation for several years before the Fed stepped in and raised rates to hinder the raging inflation. They also caused the horrendous military betrayal of our troops in Afghanistan by a withdrawal, that essentially abandoned our post and our allies in Europe, and in the region. 13 Brave American military men and women died because of this and countless, allies in the country were left behind. Further thousands of American citizens were abandoned by its own government behind enemy lines, many had to ask other governments and private entities to get them out of the country. The Prime Minister of England could not get President to return his calls. The way the administration handled this withdrawal and the betrayal of trust towards our allies, caused the English Parliament, for the first time in our history, to pass a censure motion against President Biden.

VP Harris ran for president in 2019 and withdrew because she ran afar left and horrible campaign. Back then she wanted only state issued & controlled Heath insurance, she wanted to ban private health policies, forcibly confiscate “assault weapons”, and pay for criminal and illegal migrants sex change surgeries with taxpayer funds. She is the most extreme leftist candidate we have ever had run for president. She is to the left of Bernie Sanders who ran as a socialist. She is hostile to the Jewish state, was in charge of the Border issue that has ballooned into millions of people coming into the country unvetted, causing violent gangs from other countries to start imposing their violence in parts of the country. Her solution to the problem to all the illegal migrants coming across the border was to give them an app for their phone where they could apply for asylum, then to fly them all across the country, without vetting them. Think about it, we have to have a real ID that proves we are citizens and have to go through the TSA checkpoints at airports, the people coming with the ap have no background checks or verified ids and are flown all over the country on the taxpayers’ expense, and we don’t know if they are dangerous or terrorists. It’s crazy! She is openly campaigning as a Pro Abortion candidate, all the way until birth, her VP candidate signed a law in Minnesota that allows for children under 18(minors) to be taken across state line against the parents’ wishes and have transition surgery and/or hormone treatments administered against the parental wishes without the person who (essentially kidnaps the child) any fear of being prosecuted, they have sanctuary in Minnesota from prosecution.

VP Harris also has advocated for the Defund the police campaigns, and in the case of many of the rioters in Minnesota that were arrested, even raised funds for their bail and defense funds. They are currently using the levers of powers in the federal government to try and harass and imprison their political opponents. They have used the government to cause media companies to censor content and speech on their platforms. Endorsed by Planned parenthood, EMILY’s List, Brady campaign to prevent gun violence, Feminist Majority Pac, Advocates for Trans equality, LGBTQ Pac, Congressional Progressive Caucus, Pac, Daily Kos, National Organization for Women PAC, and the Working Families Party.

One of the consequences if the Democrats win all the keys to power will be that several of our freedoms protected by the Bill of Rights will be nullified; the First(they intend to severely restrict Free Speech, Free Press assembly and religion), Second(they intend to ban and confiscate most guns), Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and Tenth Amendments would all be in jeopardy. They are already under attack. James Clyburn who was the number three Democrat in the U.S. House stated that if the Bill of Rights were brought up today, he did not think they would pass.

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (Libertarian)

Their Issues are: Immigration, the economy, inflation, healthcare, war & foreign policy, individual choice, privacy, gun rights, and criminal justice reform.

Jill Stine/Rudolph Ware (Green Party)

Very far left.

Cladia De La Cruz/Karina Garcia (Workers Party)

Running on the Party of Socialism and Liberation, in SC called the Workers Party, basically communist/Marxist.

Randall a Terry/Stephen Broden (Constitution Party)

Very conservative; no chance of winning.

Cornel West/ Melina Abdulla (United Citizens)

Very far left, openly socialist.

I am only dealing with the major parties for president this election, and too much is at stake. I understand that those in the Constitution and Libertarian parties (who are the closest to my views in this List) may not see eye to eye with the GOP, but many of the freedoms they cherish will go away if they allow the Dems to take the reins of power. It will not matter in SC, but in NC and GA it can make the difference.

Evert: I am definitely voting for Trump/Vance.

3rd Congressional

Sherri Biggs (Republican)

https://www.sheribiggs.com

Lt. Colonel in the Air National Guard, board-certified nurse practitioner, and mental health nurse practitioner.

She has worked in nursing from the Intensive Care Unit to the administrator of a nursing care home. She has a Dr. of Nursing Practice. Issues are securing the border, fiscal responsibility, defending the sanctity of life, draining the swamp, and keeping the promises to our veterans. She campaigned during the primary on prioritizing jobs going to citizens first, supporter of Israel, and cutting spending but not border security. She stated she is pro-life, but, that the life issue is a state’s rights issue, not a federal one. She has an AQ rank and endorsement from NRA and an A rank from GOA. She has been endorsed by Governor McMaster. Endorsed by National Right to Life PAC

Bryon L Best (Democrat)

https://bryonbestforcongress.com

He is the youngest of eight children. He excelled both in academics and in sports. He and his brother were the first two freshmen ever to earn starting positions on football powerhouse Strom Thurmond High School’s varsity team. After graduation, he earned a degree in history from Livingstone, an Historically Black Christian College — where he served as the secretary-treasurer for the Political Science Club. He worked as a campaign intern for North Carolina Congressman Ty Cobb. He and his wife Ariel are longtime supporters of the community, and — with son Elias — are active members of their church. Campaign issues: not a career politician, need better jobs in the community, wants more investment into education, women’s equality and autonomy (Pro-Abortion). NRA rank F.

Mike Bedenbaugh (Alliance)

https://mikebedenbaugh.com

Native of SC, from Prosperity SC. Michael Bedenbaugh has had a journey in business, preservation and community leadership. Served in the Navy and then went to New York for business, worked for Co called “Post No Bills” that did marketing for Phillip Morris and RCA records. In 1990 he moved the company to Prosperity and became CEO. He has a book about 95 thesis that seems to be the basis of his campaign and his values.

Evert: I would vote for Sherri Biggs. In my opinion with the house so evenly divided we will need her vote to see if the GOP runs the chamber or the Dems. Understand if the Dems get it, they will impede and seek to remove Trump even if he wins in a landslide.

4th Congressional

William Timmons – INCUMBENT (Republican)

https://votetimmons.com

Former prosecutor in the Solicitor’s office. Entrepreneur, small-business owner, and JAG officer in the Air National Guard. While in Congress, he has a conservative voting record: strong Pro-Gun votes, strong Pro-Life votes,

“A” ranking and endorsement from the NRA, “A” ranking from Gun Owners of America, and he has a 100% Pro-Life voting record from National Right to Life (NRTL). He’s campaigning on Integrity of Elections, Securing Our Country, Defend the Rule of Law, Right to Life, Stopping the Waste, Securing the Border, and Supporting the 2nd Amendment. He is a conservative, but in the primary he made it clear he does not respect nor like the Freedom Caucus. Endorsements in the primary were Pres. Donald Trump, the NRA, the Nat’l Right to Life, Gov. Henry McMaster. He has a list of 15 US House members who are veterans who are endorsing him, Cong Marjorie Taylor Greene and US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Kathryn Harvey (Democrat)

https://www.kathrynforcongress.com

“Kathryn is a native of Spartanburg with global experience supporting nonprofits, advocacy organizations and politics. As a community advocate, she connects with residents on the issues that matter most to their well-being and quality of life in the Upstate. Campaign issues are: increase funding for public schools, protect Social Security and Medicare, protect reproductive freedom, and fight for affordable living. Wants to pass Hate crimes laws, and red flag laws in SC. Says she will protect our 2nd Amendment right but got an F from the NRA. Claims that health care is a right, states under reproductive rights “I will vote to enshrine reproductive freedom by codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade.” Her stated way of fighting inflation is to go after those “price gouging” (not stopping the printing press that caused inflation) which is unserious and deceptive in my opinion. On immigration she stated that she would vote for the “compromise” bill that the administration put up, which would allow 5,000 illegal immigrants a day to come across for 90 days before the president could act, where under current law that can act on day one if they deem it to be a problem. That’s not fixing it.

Mark Hackett (Constitution Party)

No website

He lists his occupation as a painter, very little info online.

Evert: I will vote for Timmons. Timmons has a conservative voting record. Even though I did not vote for him in the primary, I will vote for him in the general election.

Senate 2

Rex Rice – (Republican) Unopposed

Senate 5

Tom Corbin – (Republican) Unopposed

Senate 6

Jason Elliott – (Republican) Unopposed

Senate 7

Karl B Allen – (Democrat) Unopposed

Senate 8

Ross Turner – Incumbent (Republican)

https://www.rossturnersc.com

He was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina. He has a BS degree in Financial Management from Clemson University and then worked as a Claims Adjustor for Travelers Insurance. He Joined his father’s insurance agency in 1989. He serves on the following committees: Finance, Banking and Insurance, Education, Corrections and Penology, and Labor, Commerce & Industry. He is also an appointed member of the State Infrastructure Bank and is a member of the Education Oversight Committee. Ross is an alumni member of Leadership Greenville and Leadership South Carolina. He and his wife, Julie, are the parents of 3 children. He and his family are members at Buncombe Street Methodist Church.

His issues are Defending the dignity of human life, improving education, Defending the 2nd amendment, developing our economy, improving roads and infrastructure and Immigration/sanctuary cities. He is Pro-Life and has the endorsement of the SCCL LifePAC. A Rank and endorsement from the NRA. Endorsed by NFIB PAC (a small business group)

Taylor Culliver (Democrat)

https://www.taylorculliver.com/

Grew up in Southern Alabama, and went to University of Pennsylvania and received a degree in economics. He met his wife there and they moved to Greenville after school. He has worked for non-profits and some marketing positions. His issues are Smarter Growth, Stronger Infrastructure, Affordable Housing Healthcare and childcare, Reproductive freedom, supporting Public Education, and gun safety. He is Pro Abortion, against school choice, wants more public funds spent to subsidize childcare and public transit. He states on his website he wants to raise the age to buy a handgun to 21, and to pass “common-sense gun safety laws” i.e. gun control, he is against open carry, which is why he received an F from the NRA. Endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes & Gun Sense Voter.

Evert: I would vote for Ross Turner He is the conservative in the Race.

Senate 9

Danny Verdin – Incumbent (Republican)

https://www.dannyverdin.com

Long-time conservative, farmer and small business owner. He is on the Agriculture & Natural Resources, Finance, Transportation, and Medical Affairs committees. He is the Chairman on the Medical Affairs and was instrumental in getting the Pro-Life legislation passed in the Senate. He also worked to stop the woke Trans medical procedures on minors. Voted to ban Sanctuary cities, and support Law enforcement. Issues running on are: Pro-life, supports 2nd Amendment, support for law enforcement, education, marriage & family, agribusiness, and immigration. Endorsements AFP, NFIB (also a member), SCCL LifePAC, A+ Rank and endorsement from NRA, and Gov Henry McMaster, Hugh Weathers Ag commissioner.

C. Randy Driggers (Democrat)

No website found

Not much online, but I found one article with this info from the Greenville Journal “Social Security benefits, a minimum of 50% increase on all who worked 35 years or more. All benefits cut off on anyone who reaches the wealth of $1 million. Health care 100% free after first five years straight full time of employment then free for life with 35 years employment. Fair housing in America is gone, the fix, a new capital gains and a rental tax imposed 35%-50%. Current tax laws brought out every Wall Street wolf. Until this happens it will never be fair again. No taxes on $75,000 single $100,000 married. It’s time the rich are taxed.” Very liberal. Did not answer the NRA questionnaire.

Evert: I would vote to Re Elect Danny Verdin. He has been a conservative voice in the SC Senate.

Senate 12

Roger Nutt (Republican)

https://www.rogernut.com/

Current State House member representing District 34. Life-long resident of Spartanburg County. He is a licensed professional engineer in SC and GA. He served on County Council District 6. Campaign issues: more freedom & less government, 2nd Amendment, roads and infrastructure, unborn lives matter, Taxes, “go woke – go broke”, and opportunities. He had been a strong proponent of fixing immigration and voted for constitutional carry. Strong supporter of first responders and police and his record reflects that. Voted in favor of pro-life and “Save Women’s Sports”. He received an “A” ranking from the NRA and their endorsement. CPAC ranking of 69 and SCPC ranking of 78. In the State House he is in the top 20 most conservative. He is strongly pro-life, pro-gun, low tax,

pro-business. Endorsed by Nat’l Assoc. of Realtors, Spartanburg Home Builders Assoc, AFP, NFIB, Scott Talley, Glenn Greer, Rick Danner, John McCravy, and Hope Blakley.

Octavia Amaechi (Democrat)

https://www.octaviaforsc.com

Dr Octavia Amaechi is a family physician In Spartanburg. She is a community activist. Wants to bring a physician’s perspective to the Senate. Campaign issues are: small business support, safety, reproductive freedoms, infrastructure, healthcare and education. Main issues she seems most passionate about: gun control, abortion, women’s rights and equality, and expanding free healthcare. She has been endorsed by: Moms Demand Action, Gun Sense Voter, Planned Parenthood Votes, and SC Education Assoc. F rank from the NRA.

Evert: I would vote for Roger Nutt, he is the conservative in the race.

Senate 13

Shane Martin – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #5

Neal Collins (Republican) - Unopposed

State House District #6

April Cromer – INCUMBENT (Republican)

https://www.cromerforhouse.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AprilCromerforHouse

Current State house member who is a businesswoman and conservative. She is a member of the Freedom Caucus, and her issues are: Limiting the size & control given to Government, Never voting to increase your taxes, and always voting to slash wasteful spending, Fighting for your 2nd Amendment, Supporting Small Businesses and voting against Crony Capitalism, Protecting the Unborn at all stages, Election Integrity, and School Choice. In the Primary, endorsed by Richard Cash, South Carolina's Conservative Future, SC Citizens for Life LIFEPAC, Marine and conservative businessman John Warren, Palmetto Conservative Fund, Palmetto Gun Rights Association and received an A and the endorsement of the NRA. Received a 100 score from CPAC and a 97 from Club for Growth.

Tony Wagoner (Democrat)

https://www.wagonerforschouse.com

Moved to Anderson in 2003, is a Financial Services and Real Estate consultant. Issues he is campaigning on: Provide Healthcare for All, Protect Women’s Healthcare Rights, Provide substance abuse and mental healthcare, Fight for a Higher Minimum Wage, Increase funding for our schools, Hire more full-time teachers, Protect our climate, Protect workers rights, Stop Project 2025 and End Poverty. He wants to raise the Medicare limit so more qualify for Free healthcare, wants to increase the minimum wage, and workers rights. Wants to stop climate change and mentioned he supports Social Justice. Very liberal

Evert: I endorse and would vote to re-elect April Cromer.

State House District #7

Lee Gilreath (Republican)

https://www.leegilreath.com

He was born and raised in Anderson County. Graduated from Belton Honea Path High School then joined the Army National Guard, serving for 7 years. Graduated from Clemson University, he and his brother then started Earth Materials Grading. Campaign issues: Pro-Life, Pro-2nd Amendment, stop corporate welfare, cut wasteful spending, term limits, restore power to sheriffs and fighting for smaller government, reduce regulations, stop illegal immigration, and protect law enforcement. He is a businessman, not a politician. In the Primary he stated he would join the Freedom Caucus and was endorsed by SC Conservative Future. AQ rank and endorsement from the NRA

Hunter Savirino (Libertarian)

No Website no FB page found

I have found next to nothing on this candidate, even the links from the SC libertarian party website are not active.

Evert: I happily endorse Lee Gilreath and encourage all conservatives to vote for him.

State House District #9

Blake Sanders – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #10

Thomas Beach – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #16

Mark N Willis – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #17

Mike Burns – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #18

Alan Morgan – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #19

Patrick Haddon – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #20

Stephen Frank (Republican)

https://votestephenfrank.com

https://www.facebook.com/votestephenfrank

Grew up in Greenville, was a faculty child of Bob Jones University, graduate of Bob Jones Academy and University, currently in the insurance business. Campaign issues: advancing upstate values, taking on the RINOS and UNIPARTY, protecting your rights, eliminating state income tax, judicial reform, and fighting for free markets. Campaign slogan: “Conservative, Fighter, Trustworthy.” Adam Morgan has said that he intends to vote for him. In the primary he was endorsed by John Warren’s SC Conservative Future, Palmetto Conservative Fund, and

Dr. Bob Jones III. Has an “AQ” ranking and endorsement from NRA. He stated he would join the Freedom Caucus.

Stephen Dreyfus (Democrat)

https://www.facebook.com/Dreyfusfor20

The above FB link might be from 2020, I cannot find a new site, has worked for over 3 decades as an alcohol and drug addiction counselor as either a state or a county employee. Writer for Daily Kos, which is a progressive (leftist) blog site. Worked on the Bernie Sanders for President campaign in 2020. Wants to legalize marijuana, restrict gun rights & eliminate the Electoral College. Running as a Pro-Abortion candidate. Endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes. Received an “F” from the NRA. Very Far Left Progressive.

Evert: I endorse and would vote for Stephen Frank.

State House District #21

Bobby J Cox – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #22

Paul Wickensimer (Republican)

https://www.paulforhouse.com

Longtime Republican Clerk of Court who recently retired. He is a former County Council member who was elected to Greenville County Clerk of Court in 2000. Pro-life and 2nd amendment. His Issues are: cut taxes, promote business, defend the 2nd Amendment rights, improve infrastructure, enhance education, protect Life, stand with law enforcement, stop illegal immigration, and reform the justice system. He received an “AQ” rank and endorsement from NRA. Endorsed by SCCL LifePAC.

Brann Fowler (Democrat)

https://www.brannfowlerforstatehouse.com

Born in SC, went to Furman University then graduated from USC with a Law degree. He Is part of the SC Army National Guard. He joined the solicitor’s office then went into private practice. Married with one child. Issues in Campaign: Maintain responsible growth, improve infrastructure, decrease the cost of living, support teachers and increase police pay. Rank of F from the NRA, and endorsed by Gun Sense Voter, and Planned Parenthood Votes.

Evert: I would vote for Wickensimer, he is the most conservative candidate in the race.

State House District #23

James Archibald Atkins, Jr (Libertarian)

https://jamesforsc23.com

A native of Dillon, SC. Received a degree in Agronomy from North Carolina State University, he went to Clemson University and earned a degree in Horticulture and currently work as a Cannabis Specialist. His Issues are: restructure property taxes and reduce spending and expand property rights, champion local business, criminal justice reform & police reform, protect 2nd Amendment, and build on Compassionate Care Act (legalize marijuana).

Chandra Dillard - Incumbent (Democrat)

https://www.chandradillard.com

Current State Representative, she was the first woman elected from her district. Currently the SC House Deputy Minority Leader, a Member and past Treasurer of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, and a Member and past Chair of the SC General Assembly Women’s Caucus. Currently on the Ways and Means Committee. She has a BS in Business administration from Winthrop Univ, and a Masters in Public Admin from Walden Univ. Issues: education and early childhood services, healthcare, affordable housing, environmental & natural resources, and economic development. Endorsements: Conservation Voters of SC, Justice Opportunity Liberty Politico, Planned Parenthood Votes, and SC Education Assoc. Rank of F from NRA.

Evert: I have problems with Atkins’ desire to legalize marijuana, but I could not vote for Chandra Dillard.

State House District #24

Bruce Bannister – INCUMBENT (Republican)

https://brucebannister.com

He is a trial attorney. Pro-Life voting record, 100% score, and their endorsement. He’s part of the House GOP leadership. This spring he announced he had cancer and has missed some votes. His Issues are Infrastructure, Public Safety, Jobs & the Economy, Education and Protecting natural areas. “A” rank from NRA, and endorsement. Endorsed by NFIB, ALEC Action, SCCL Life PAC, Greenville Chamber, Homebuilders Assoc of Greenville, GGAR, SC Chamber PAC, Mayor Knox White, Liz Seman, Dan Hamilton, Dr Rob Morgan, David Wilkins

Shauna R Johnson (Democrat)

https://shaunajohnson.com

BS in nursing from Clemson University and doctorate in nursing practice from USC and became a nurse practitioner. Issues for Campaign: Public schools (no money for Non-public schools), economic growth, women’s reproductive care, Make College More affordable, Protecting the environment, Commonsense Gun Safety (against open carry). F rank from NRA, endorsed by 3.14 Action (a climate change Group), Gun Sense voter, Planned Parenthood Votes, and SC Education Assoc, WINS (women in the new South), Debora Faulkner, Diane Smock, Michelle Shain. Did a fundraiser with Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer.

Evert: Bruce Bannister is the most conservative candidate in the race.

State House District #25

Tim Kennedy (Republican)

https://votekennedy.us

Tim is married with seven children. His parents moved here when he was 3 and he has been in the Greenville area ever since. He has lived in District 25 for the past 11 years. Has a degree in Business Information Technology and Computer Electronics. His campaign issues are: Life, liberty, justice for all, transparency, family, limited government, freedom of speech, and common sense. Tim has a strong Pro-Life position and someone who looks to have the liberty we have preserved, yet with the balance of the rule of law. He wants to bring jobs to the district so that that may improve the areas of poverty in the district. AQ rank from NRA.

Wendell Jones (Democrat)

https://www.wendellkjones.com

Pastor and businessman. Graduated from Wofford with a Degree in Finance. In favor of a “living wage,” has been active in the community, his views are generally liberal, although he stated that he is fiscally conservative. Wants to reform and change voting laws to make it easier to vote for any reason. Issues on his website: protect voting rights, affordable housing, criminal justice reform, livable wage/minimum wage. He works closely with Public Education Partners, and local churches. Endorsed by: Conservation voters of SC, Gun Sense Voter, Planned Parenthood Votes (meaning he is very Pro-Choice), and the SC Education Assoc.

Evert: I would vote for Tim Kennedy, he is the conservative in the race

State House District #27

David Vaughan (Republican)

https://www.vaughanforsc.com

David was born in the heart of Mauldin, He met his future wife in the Mauldin area, He graduated from Mauldin High, then to USC in Columbia. He is a business owner, and eventually moved into real estate development. He has ownership in home healthcare, ammunition manufacturing, and storage maintenance. He has held an Insurance license, a real estate license and has been a general contractor since 1998. He was appointed to the Greenville Legislative Delegation Transportation Committee because of his experience. His issues are: infrastructure, Pro-Life 2nd Amendment, lower & flatter taxes, Pro law enforcement, education, making college affordable, and penalties for child abuse. Has an A rank from NRA, and their endorsement, endorsed by SCCL LifePAC, AFP.

John MacCarthy (Democrat)

https://www.johnmaccarthysc27.com

Graduated from high school out West, and college with a degree in Physics, and then a doctorate from Notre Dame in Physics and became a systems engineer for a defense contractor. After retiring they moved to Simpsonville, and he is an adjunct professor at Wofford College. He switched from Republican to Democrat about 25 years ago when his values didn’t match the GOP anymore. His Priorities: sensible growth, family, personal freedom (this is mostly regarding abortion), Education, Public Safety (he is against Open Carry). NRA rank of F, endorsed by: Planned Parenthood Votes, Everytown for Gun safety, Gun Sense Voter, and the Environmental/climate group 3.14 Action. He is in favor of gun control, Pro-Abortion, and wants to spend more public money on childcare and health costs.

Evert: I would vote for David Vaughan, he is the most conservative.

State House District #28

Chris Huff (Republican)

https://votechrishuff.com

Grew up in southern Greenville County. After college he worked in business and had a business background. He entered the ministry and pastored for 20 years. After he recently retired, he moved back into his family home. In January, Ashley Trantham asked Chris to run for her seat as she was not going to run again. At the first forum he let everyone know in his opening statement he would join the Freedom Caucus. His slogan is Accountability and Responsibility. Campaign issues: preserving our conservative values, fixing the broken education system, protecting parental rights, taking on the swamp, stopping the woke left, election integrity, and fighting for medical freedom. supports closed primaries, gun rights, and making government smaller. He gave a donation to Kevin Bryant in his race for Governor. At the first Forum, He gave a strong Pro-Life statement, stated he was in favor of Tort and Judicial reform, and in favor of zero-based budgets. In The Primary endorsements: Ashley Trantham, Mike Burns, Sam Manley, Stand for Health Freedom, Palmetto Conservative Fund, and John Warren’s SC Conservative Future. “AQ” rank & Endorsement from NRA.

J Fritz Wiebel (Democrat)

https://www.facebook.com/john.wiebel.9

Mr. Wiebel has run for office several times over the years, longtime democrat activist he has no website but a FB page and he has raised less than $3,000. Running on fixing the roads and reforming the electric power districts. Endorsed by Progressive Turnout Project (from 2022).

Evert: I endorse and would vote For Chris Huff. He is the Conservative voice we need in Columbia.

State House District #32

Scott Montgomery – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #34

Sarita Edgerton – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #35

Bill Chumley – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #36

Rob Harris – (Republican) Unopposed

State House District #37

Steven Long – (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County Sheriff

Hobart Lewis – INCUMBENT- (Republican) Unopposed

Spartanburg County Sheriff

Chuck Wright – INCUMBENT- (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County Clerk of Court

Jay Gresham – (Republican) Unopposed

Spartanburg County Clerk of COURT

Amy W Cox – (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County Coroner

Mike Ellis – (Republican) Unopposed

Spartanburg County Coroner

Rusty Clevenger – (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County Register of Deeds

Timothy L Nanney – (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County Council Dist #18

Kelly Long – (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County Council Dist #20

Steve Shaw – (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County Council District #21

Curt McGahhey – (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County Council District #22

Frank Farmer (Republican)

https://frankforgreenville.com/

“I’m a God-fearing Christian, a conservative Republican, and a native of Greenville, South Carolina. At my four years at the Citadel, I went on to join the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, where I earned a promotion every single year at the Citadel as well as the Army for my leadership abilities.” He has taken a strong stance regarding standing against tax increases and transparency in the finances of the county. Claims to be anti-tax & Pro-Life. He has stood up for moral values regarding removing sexual and graphic books from the Children’s sections of libraries, because of this gvlflag (a group who is essentially fighting to keep gay and Trans-Themed books in the library regardless of their graphic nature and maturity levels) has condemned his campaign. In the primary endorsed by outgoing Councilman Tzouvelekas, and Palmetto Conservative Fund.

Karine Debaty (Democrat)

https://www.karinedebaty4gvl22.com

She immigrated from her home country of France, worked as a Researcher in Biotechnology, and has a degree in Engineering. She also has a master’s in business administration, worked for Liberty Life and Michelin as a project manager. Her major issue is Climate Change and finding new sources of energy. Claims that solar is the cheapest energy we have; we should use it more.

Evert: I would vote for Frank Farmer, he is the clear conservative in the race.

Greenville County Council District #24

John Langville (Constitution)

https://john4gcc.com

Mr. Langville has run for office on the Constitution party line for a long time, there is no doubt that he is a conservative, no matter the issues. Taxes, government overreach, personal freedoms, gun rights, and the Right to Life. He is certainly more conservative than the incumbent, especially on taxes (he would not have voted for either of the tax increases).

Liz Seman – Incumbent (Republican)

https://www.imforliz.com

Currently Chief of Staff and Liaison to the Board of Trustees at Furman University. She has been on council for several terms, and she has rarely had any opposition in the primary. On the issues over the years, she has been the ally of the downtown liberals, and the tax and spenders. I don’t think there has been a tax increase she has not voted for; she also votes to sunset the Pro-Family resolution that was passed in the 1990’s. She passed tree ordinances, higher taxes, & less business-friendly agenda. She is a downtown establishment type.

Evert: John Langville is the most conservative candidate in this race

Greenville County Council District #25

Ennis M Fant – (Democrat) Unopposed

Greenville County Council District #27

Garey Collins – (Republican) Unopposed

Greenville County School Board #17

Carolyn J Styles – Incumbent (Non Partisan)

https://www.facebook.com/p/Carolyn-J-Styles-Board-of-Trustees-Greenville-County-Schools-100064074731041/

Carolyn is the current Chair of the Greenville County Board of School trustees. I do not believe that she is all that conservative, because all the wrong people are endorsing her: Chuck Saylors and the Greenville Advocates for Public Schools. They don’t endorse or support conservatives, or even open republicans.

Lisa Campbell Bracewell (Non-Partisan)

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565057184242

I don’t know much about her other than she is believed to be more conservative than the incumbent, but withdrew in September, and I have heard her campaign reactivated in the last couple of weeks. She has raised only $1,000 and only has $15 on hand at the last report 10 days before voting.

Evert: I don’t even know what to tell you in this race, I believe that Bracewell is more conservative, but at this point she is not going to win.

Greenville County School Board # 19

Robert Hamilton (Non-Partisan)

https://www.voteroberthamilton.com

He grew up in North Carolina and currently lives in Marietta. He served in the North Carolina Army National Guard which took him to Afghanistan in 2019. Leaving the military in 2020. In 2023 he was selected to advise the Secretary of Veteran Affairs as part of his Veterans' Advisory Committee on Rehabilitation. He received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Robert is fascinated by how government works and has a deep desire to make it as accountable, functional, and lean as possible. At the forum he was one who explained how looking at the Financial data, the spending doubled, but the student population has not significantly increased nor has the scores significantly improved. He has a talent for digging into bureaucracy and data to get to the facts. They will not vote for a tax increase that favors parental rights and to remove objectionable books from schools. He is very articulate and has the skills to dig in and find hidden funds and policies that are objectionable. His wife is a former teacher. Endorsed by a conservative group, SC Patriot Partners.

Amanda (Non-Partisan)

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558353422529

She is a former teacher who is an advocate for Parental Rights, and not hiding the gender ideology from Parents. On school choice, her answers were more about public school choice inside the county. Spoke about how the district wastes a lot of money by throwing away books every year instead of re-using them. Her biggest issues were teacher retention, parental rights regarding gender issues, and safety.

Scott Cline (Non-Partisan)

https://scottclineforschoolboard.com

From the Travelers Rest area; graduated from TR High School. His wife has been a PTA member through the schools as their children moved through the schools. He wants to bring his business skills to the Board. From what I can tell, he is the establishment candidate, he has been endorsed by Greenville Advocate for Public Schools. A downtown group, not conservative.

Dan Healy (Non-Partisan)

https://votedanhealy.com

He has a nine-year-old son who is currently in the Greenville County School District system School system, Self-employed For the last four years I’ve been the executive committeeman for my precinct for the Greenville County GOP. He is currently the sergeant at arms for the Greenville County Republican Party. Wants concealed carry in schools to stop active shooters. Against DEI and CRT in the classrooms.

Evert: I voted for Robert Hamilton; he is the best conservative candidate for the race, in my opinion. Amanda Stone is a former teacher who if Robert was not in the race would be my second choice. Because of Mr. Healy’s association with the County GOP Leadership, I cannot support him.

Greenville County School Board #21

Steve Whaley (Non-Partisan)

https://steve4basics.com

He is a father of a Special needs student who he and his wife have used home school private and public schools to meet his needs, he is very attuned to the Parental rights in Schools, He is against tax increases and at the forum was one of the few who when speaking about school choice did not just talk about in county public school choice. He is against raising taxes, believes that DEI and CRT do not belong in the classroom, and that gender ideology should not be hidden from parents. His campaign is focused on getting back to the basics in education. Endorsed by a conservative group, SC Patriot Partners.

Angie Mosley (Incumbent)

https://www.facebook.com/angiedilworthmosley

Current trustee and Vice Chair. Former Director of a non-profit. In 2020 ran on getting students back to school 5-days a week, in-person, especially for special needs, minorities, and low income students. She has supported tax increases and is endorsed by Greenville Advocates for Public Schools.

Evert: I would vote for Steve Whaley. He is the only conservative running.

Greenville County School Board #23

Glenda Chatman Morrison-Fair – Unopposed

Greenville County School Board #25

Jack Logan (Non-Partisan)

https://www.facebook.com/people/Jack-Logan-for-Greenville-County-School-Board-District-25/61563673270096

He is very attuned to school safety, wants the school to stay teaching the basics. In this race he might be the most conservative option in this district. Endorsed By a conservative group, SC Patriot Partners.

Greg Cantrell (Non-Partisan)

https://www.cantrellgcsboard25.com

Former teacher and Deputy Superintendent. Endorsed by Molly Spearmen and Greenville Advocates for Public Schools.

Michelle Goodwin-Calwile – Incumbent (Non-Partisan)

https://www.goodwincalwilesc7.com

Retired from Greenville County Schools in in 2020. Has voted to increase taxes every time it was brought up.

Evert: I would vote for Jack Logan, He is not as conservative as I am, but he would be a good fit for the district and is more conservative than the incumbent.

Greenville County School Board #27

Sarah Dulin - Incumbent (Non-Partisan)

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10157520367451034&id=241617696033&set=a.241699046033

Mother of several young children. Previous small business owner. Grew up in the Upstate; moved to the area several years ago. She has the distinction of having children in the public school system. Advocate of family choice in education. In 2020 she campaigned on wanting children to go back to 5-days a week, in-person, classroom instruction. Experience in teaching children with special needs and circumstances. Has advocated for not raising taxes and reducing spending at the board level. She voices that she is a fiscal conservative and backs it up with facts, but she is usually not on the winning side of the votes. She has also been vocal in giving the broader county knowledge about how the State School Board Association wants to push a policy to allow Gender Trans students access to bathrooms, locker rooms, teams, and overnight trips for the gender of their choice, not birth. Endorsed by a conservative group, SC Patriot Partners.

Missey Marsh (Non-Partisan)

https://www.marshforschoolboard.com

She has been very involved in school booster clubs and works at a local engineering company in town. She has raised money and volunteered for local schools for many years. She has worked in the Local PTAs. She is very successful at fundraising at a remarkably high level. She is trying to run as a conservative, but the financial support and endorsements say otherwise. Kerri Smith, who just tried to run for State House 28 as a GOP but had very liberal views, has given her two donations of $500, Frank Holleman (former Under-Secretary of Education for Bill Clinton is a donor, as are multiple downtown liberals that don’t give to conservatives. Further, Chuck Saylors and the Greenville Advocates for Public Schools have endorsed her. If she is getting those endorsements, she is not a conservative.

Evert: I would vote for Sarah Dulin. She is one of the very few conservatives on the board, and the only conservative running in this race.

Greenville County Soil and Water

Jim Blackwell – He is the only person on the ballot.

Constitutional Question

Must Section 4, Article II of the Constitution of this State, relating to voter qualifications, be amended so as to provide that only a citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law?

Evert: This basically adds to our state constitution that you have to be a citizen of the U.S. and of the state to be eligible to vote. I am voting Yes!

Local Question

Must a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Greenville County for not more than 8 years to raise the amounts specified for the following purposes? (1) $473,919,000 for one thousand four hundred and forty-five (1,445) road improvement, repaving, and reconstruction projects, including: • Adams Mill Road from Ashmore Bridge Road to Brooks Road • Airport Road from Haywood Road to Laurens Road • Bridges Road from East Butler Road to Bethel Road • Cedar Falls Road from McKelvey Road to Hillside Church Road • Crescent Avenue from Church Street to Cleveland Street • Devenger Road from Hudson Road to South Batesville Road • Donnan Road from Rutherford Road to Wade Hampton Boulevard • East and West Bramlett Road from West Blue Ridge Drive to Hampton Avenue Extension • Emily Lane/Blakely Avenue/Griffin Mill Road/Log Shoals Road from Old Pelzer Road to Neely Ferry Road • Five Forks Road from SC 14 to Woodruff Road • Geer Highway from SC 11 to State Line • Goldsmith Road from Howard Drive to Jones Mill Road • Groce Meadow Road from Milford Church Road to Mountain View Road • Holland Road from Vendue Court to East Butler Road • McElhaney Road from Old White Horse Road to South Main Street • McKelvey Road from Fairview Road to Augusta Road • Memorial Drive Extension from Whitfield Way to West Poinsett Street • Old Highway 25 from US 25 to State Line • Piedmont Highway from Bracken Road to County Line • Piedmont Park Road from Rutherford Road to East Mountain Creek Road • Roe Ford Road from Old Hunts Bridge Road to US 25 • South Bennetts Bridge Road from Woodruff Road to County Line • Summit Drive from Mohawk Drive to Wedgewood Drive • Talley Bridge Road from Geer Highway to SC 414 • Wembley Road from Laurens Road to Cul De Sac (2) $216,100,000 for fifty-one (51) intersection improvement projects, including: • Arlington Avenue and North Line Street • Bethel Road, Bridges Road, and Tanner Road • Brushy Creek Road and Hammett Road • East Mountain Creek Road and Mountain Creek Church Road • Edwards Road and Howell Road • Fork Shoals Road and SC 418 • Forrester Drive and Hamby Drive • Georgia Street, Putnam Road, and South Woods Drive • Gibbs Shoals Road and Dillard Road • Harrison Bridge Road and Hipps Road • Locust Hill Road, Lynn Road, and Waters Road • Milford Church Road and SC 101 • North Academy Street and North Church Street • North Pleasantburg Drive, Wade Hampton Boulevard, Edwards Road, and Pine Knoll Drive • Scuffletown Road and Jones Mill Road • Stallings Road and Roberts Road • Tigerville Road and US 25 • US 25 and Roe Road/Little Texas Road • Woodruff Road, East Georgia Road, and Anderson Ridge Road (3) $313,200,000 for thirty-one (31) roadway safety and congestion relief projects, including: • Fairview Road from Harrison Bridge Road to Grandview Drive • Haywood Road and I-385 interchange • North and South Pleasantburg Drive from State Park Road to Augusta Road • Wade Hampton Boulevard from West Stone Avenue to North Pleasantburg Drive • Road widenings on Ashmore Bridge Road, Dallas Road, Edwards Road, Fowler Circle, Howell Road, O’Neal Church Road, Ridge Road (Greenville), Salters Road, West Georgia Road, and Wofford Road (4) $43,613,000 for thirty-seven (37) bridge and road-related drainage projects, including: • Bridge replacements on Anderson Ridge Road, Balfer Drive, East Dorchester Boulevard, Hilly Street, McMahan Road, Pine Forest Road, Queen Street, Scarlett Street, and Ranch Road • Road drainage improvements in Belle Meade, Berea Forest, and Cherokee Forest subdivisions Total: $1,046,832,000 and must the County Council of Greenville County, South Carolina be authorized to issue and sell, either as a single issue or as several separate issues, not exceeding $150,000,000 principal amount of general obligation bonds of Greenville County, to defray the costs of the foregoing purposes, plus issuance costs, to be paid from the sales and use tax to be imposed as stated herein and pledged to the payment of the principal of and interest on such bonds, and, in the event such sales and use tax is inadequate for the payment of such bonds, such bonds shall be payable from an ad valorem tax imposed on all taxable property in Greenville County?

INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS: All qualified electors of Greenville County desiring to vote in favor of imposing the tax for the stated purposes and authorizing the issuance and sale of bonds in connection therewith as outlined above shall vote “YES”, and all qualified electors opposed to levying the tax and issuing such bonds shall vote “NO.”

Evert: So here is the short version of the above, if you want to raise your taxes to pay for roads vote Yes; if not, vote No. I will be voting NO.

