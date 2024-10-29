Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - 12:50 PM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA

First Published in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA

Magnifying Glass Podcast: SC Election Info & Irregularities

By Palmetto State Watch

As South Carolina is in the swings of early voting, Alaina brings you up-to-date on some of the election irregularities and questions from SC voters. On this week's episode, she breaks down the constitutional amendment question, where it came from, and what it means. Furthermore, she addresses votes flipping across the state and ballot harvesting within the first four days of early voting.

Hits: 42

 

Tupperware - Pam Evans
Upstates Premier Jewelry Design
Faux-Ellissa
Electric City Broadcasting
Camperdown Falls General Dentistry