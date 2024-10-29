Magnifying Glass Podcast: SC Election Info & Irregularities

As South Carolina is in the swings of early voting, Alaina brings you up-to-date on some of the election irregularities and questions from SC voters. On this week's episode, she breaks down the constitutional amendment question, where it came from, and what it means. Furthermore, she addresses votes flipping across the state and ballot harvesting within the first four days of early voting.
