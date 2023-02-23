Education

Vice President Mike Pence to Speak at Bob Jones University

Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a fireside chat at Bob Jones University Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. He will follow the chat with a book signing of his latest book, So Help Me God.

“As a Christian liberal arts educational institution, we are honored to host thought leaders like Vice President Pence who can inform and challenge our students,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “I look forward to having our students and members of the Greenville community hear him in person.”

Pence earned a BA from Hanover College in 1981. He went on to complete a JD from the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.

After working as an attorney in private practice, he hosted two radio shows one of which was syndicated statewide.

In 2001, Pence was elected to the United States House of Representatives. During his tenure, he served as chair of the influential Republican Study Committee and eventually as Republican Conference chair, the third highest-ranking Republican leadership position.

In 2011, he was elected the 50th governor of the state of Indiana.

In 2016, he was selected to join the Republican ticket as vice president. In 2017, Pence became the 48th Vice President of the United States. After leaving the White House, Pence formed Advancing American Freedom. In 2022, he released the New York Times bestseller So Help Me God.

